Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s marriage to Ryan Anderson isn’t over just yet.

Ryan’s attorney, Jeffrey Carrier, told TMZ on Wednesday, July 24, that the couple, who married in 2022 while she was still incarcerated, must live separately for six months following the service of divorce papers before they can be seen before a judge.

Gypsy, 32, and Ryan, 37, split only three months after she gained her freedom in December 2023 after serving a seven-year prison sentence for conspiring with Nick Godejohn in her mother Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard’s murder.

“People have been asking what is going on in my life,” Gypsy revealed to her followers in a private Facebook post in March. “Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou. I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now I need time to let myself find… who I am.”

In Touch confirmed Gypsy filed for divorce from Ryan on April 8, and new details surrounding the couple’s split hit headlines later that month. The pair reportedly argued over Ryan’s food-hoarding habits in the two-bedroom apartment they shared, according to TMZ. Tensions reportedly escalated following an argument that left Gypsy “shaken” after she cleaned out the fridge while her then-husband was out of the house.

Less than one month after their split, Gypsy rekindled her romance with ex-fiancé Ken Urker, whom she cut ties with in 2019. After being spotted together on April 1 getting matching husky tattoos, Gypsy confirmed she and Ken were officially back together in an April 30 interview with TMZ.

“After reconnecting earlier this month, we realized that our love for each other is simply undeniable, and life is too short to not take a chance,” she said. “We have a history that made for the perfect foundation for a new beginning. We are together and in a wonderful place in our relationship. We know it is going to be a long road ahead but are excited for the future.”

Ryan has told fans he was “blindsided” about the split and revealed he was having a hard time about his wife reuniting with his ex. “It was like, she was here one day and the next she was gone,” Ryan told TODAY on June 10. “She wanted to be married, and now she doesn’t. It’s just crazy how it all happened like that.”

He continued, “The matching tattoos really, really got me, that was one that really hurt. It’s hard to process. It’s permanent. It’s one of those things that you always look down and see, one of those things that you just can’t erase.”

Fans got an inside look into Gypsy and Ryan’s split during the former inmate’s Lifetime series, Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up. The docuseries revealed that Ken was a problem in Gypsy and Ryan’s marriage and highlighted the love triangle after Gypsy started text messaging her ex.

“He’s trying to weasel his way back in because Gypsy is out of prison,” Ryan said of Ken in the trailer.