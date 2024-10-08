Growing by the day! Gypsy Rose Blanchard shared a video with fans that showed her baby daughter kicking inside her pregnant belly.

“Kicks are getting stronger and are now visible at 24 weeks +5 days,” Gypsy, 33, wrote on the Instagram post she shared on Monday, October 7. In the caption she added, “Her adorable morning kicks,” along with a pink heart emoji.

Parents and fellow expectant moms shared their joy at how they could relate. “That was my favorite part about being pregnant,” one mother wrote, while a pregnant fan added, “Same!! I can feel kicks from the outside now, it’s so crazy.” One user told Gypsy, “Isn’t it the most amazing feeling when the baby kicks like that?”

“I’m 26 weeks with my first, baby girl too and started seeing them on the outside for the first time around the same time as you. Such a strange but amazing feeling! So beautiful what our bodies can do,” a pregnant follower commented.

The Louisiana native and boyfriend Ken Urker announced they were expecting baby No. 1 in July when she posted a YouTube video to share the news.

“I’m happy to announce that I am 11 weeks pregnant. Ken and I are expecting our very first child come January of 2025,” Gypsy said in the video uploaded on July 9. “We’re both very excited. This was not planned at all. It was completely unexpected.”

On August 10, the couple shared an Instagram clip of their gender reveal.

“The moment y’all have been waiting for… It’s a girl!” Gypsy told her social media followers at the time. “Ken and I are over the moon and are so excited to start our family. We’re so thankful for our friends, neighbors and families who came to our party today! We also want [to] thank y’all for your love and support!”

Ever since, The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard star has been updating fans with details about her pregnancy.

“I have started to feel her kick a lot. I have started to feel those movements, and I’ve started to notice kind of her sleeping pattern,” Gypsy said in a YouTube video posted to her channel on September 18. “So I have noticed that she kicks a lot at night, anywhere from 9:00 at night to 11:00 at night, and she’s calmer during the daytime.”

The mom to be explained that her baby is “more active when she eats sweets.”

“So, I ate a Kit Kat bar, and she was up for, like, two hours, kicking me, like, every five seconds. I’m getting used to that,” Gypsy continued. “There are sometimes when I’m like, ‘OK, stop moving,’ but whenever she stops moving and she’s, like, asleep, that’s when I start to miss her moving, actually.”

The former inmate has had to take the good with the bad when it comes to her pregnancy. Gypsy clapped back against trolls in a September 28 Instagram video by revealing her bare bump after some fans claimed she was faking her pregnancy.

“The haters will say this is AI,” she wrote alongside the clip, adding that she was “23 weeks” along.

Gypsy shared the post after several fans took to social media to speculate that she was faking her pregnancy. “Girrrrrl stooop play’n us you ain’t pregooo,” one social media user previously wrote. Another person added, “This is the fastest pregnancy ever.”