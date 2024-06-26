Gypsy Rose Blanchard shared a sweet tribute to her boyfriend, Ken Urker, after he moved to New Orleans to be closer to her.

The former inmate, 32, took to Instagram and TikTok on Tuesday, June 25, to post a collage of several selfies of the pair in recent months. While she only captioned the posts with a red heart emoji, Gypsy set Kelsey Hart‘s “Life With You” to play in the background of the TikTok post.

Shortly after she shared the photos, several fans rushed to the comments section to note how happy Gypsy looks. “Living her best life. Love to see it,” one person commented. Another added, “Glad to see you have found someone who makes you happy Gypsy.”

Gypsy shared the photos after People confirmed that Ken, 31, moved to New Orleans on June 3 in order to be closer to his girlfriend. Meanwhile, Gypsy’s stepmother, Kristy Blanchard, previously told the outlet that he found a place in New Orleans and planned “to be with her soon.”

“Gypsy is so excited to have him closer,” Kristy shared during an interview published in May. “A love like theirs comes once in a lifetime.”

The couple – who first dated in 2017 and called off their engagement in 2019 – rekindled their romance in April following her split from estranged husband, Ryan Anderson. After Gypsy confirmed she and Ryan, 38, called it quits in March, she filed for divorce after less than two years of marriage in April.

In light of their split, Gypsy and Ken sparked romance rumors when they were spotted on several occasions in early April. The Louisiana native eventually confirmed they were officially back together later that month.

“After reconnecting earlier this month, we realized that our love for each other is simply undeniable, and life is too short to not take a chance,” she told TMZ at the time. “We have a history that made for the perfect foundation for a new beginning. We are together and in a wonderful place in our relationship. We know it is going to be a long road ahead but are excited for the future.”

It seems like Gypsy and Ken have picked up right where they left off, and she even revealed she would like to have children with him one day.

Courtesy of Gypsy Rose Blanchard/Instagram

“I want kids someday. I think that I’m going to be a good mother,” Gypsy previously told Us Weekly in May. “I think [my boyfriend] Ken would be a wonderful father, and so we’ll see what the future holds for us.”

More recently, Gypsy defended her man against a social media troll who criticized Ken. “Oh honey, I am so not threatened by you,” she said in a clip shared via Hollywood Unlocked’s Instagram. “My man wouldn’t touch you with a 10-foot pole.”

“You’re just mad because I have a Chad. And last time I checked, you don’t have a man,” Gypsy continued. “So, looks like you’re the one that’s panini pressed.”

The video concluded with Gypsy giving the camera a wink before she added, “Call a spade a spade, honey. Keep making content.”