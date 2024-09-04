Gypsy Rose Blanchard shared an update by posting an ultrasound amid her pregnancy with baby No. 1 as she hit the 20 week mark.

“Our sweet baby girl for our 20 week ultrasound,” Gypsy, 33, captioned a photo of a recent ultrasound via Instagram on Tuesday, September 3. “She is growing and measuring beautifully.”

Gypsy shared even more insight into her pregnancy by answering questions from fans in the comments section, including if she had felt the baby’s “little kicks” yet. “Yes, and it is a remarkable feeling,” the Louisiana native responded alongside a pink heart emoji.

Meanwhile, others took to the comments section to state how happy they were for Gypsy and her boyfriend, Ken Urker, to welcome their first child together. “So excited for you on this journey,” one person commented. Another chimed in, “I hope you have a great pregnancy and I hope all the best for you and your baby.”

“So precious I’m so happy you,” a third social media user added, and another pointed out that Gypsy’s pregnancy seemed to be “going by so so fast.”

Gypsy announced that she and Ken, 31, are expecting their first child together in early July.

“I’m happy to announce that I am 11 weeks pregnant. Ken and I are expecting our very first child come January of 2025,” she said in a YouTube video, which was uploaded on July 9. “We’re both very excited. This was not planned at all. It was completely unexpected.”

After noting how excited they were to start a family together, Gypsy admitted she was a bit nervous to become a parent.

“I don’t know if anyone’s really ready to become a mother,” she continued in the YouTube clip. “I feel a shift in myself. When I found out that I was pregnant, none of anything else mattered.”

Despite having some concerns about starting her journey as a mother, Gypsy explained that her pregnancy has helped her understand what truly matters in her life. “The drama on social media, the feud between creator and me and all of that drama,’ she said. “It just all faded. It didn’t matter anymore.”

After she made the announcement, Gypsy has been keeping fans up to date about her pregnancy through regular social media posts.

She and Ken announced the sex of their baby’s gender in an August 10 post. “The moment y’all have been waiting for… It’s a girl!” Gypsy told her social media followers at the time. “Ken and I are over the moon and are so excited to start our family. We’re so thankful for our friends, neighbors and families who came to our party today! We also want [to] thank y’all for your love and support!”

The mother-to-be recently shared a clip of herself dancing as she showed off her bare baby bump, while she also posted a video of herself using an at-home ultrasound to hear her baby’s heartbeat in July. “Hearing our baby’s heartbeat with a home doppler,” she captioned the sweet video.