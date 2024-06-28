Gypsy Rose Blanchard Is ‘Happiest’ With Boyfriend Ken Urker

Gypsy Rose Blanchard opened up about her post-prison life during a fan Q&A, including the decision that made her the “happiest” since being freed.

The Louisiana native confessed that it was her decision to divorce ex-husband Ryan Anderson.

“I filed for divorce and I followed my heart to true love,” Gypsy, 32, said, during the session on her new YouTube Channel on Thursday, June 27. “I felt like I made that choice as a free woman. I made that choice as an independent woman, and I think everyone should follow their heart.”

Gypsy was referring to Ken Urker, her former fiancé and current boyfriend.

The former prison inmate continued, “If they know what they want in life, and they know what’s going to make them happy, I absolutely feel like, no matter what, you should go for it. Life is too dang short to be sad or feel trapped by anything in your life. I was in a marriage that I wasn’t happy with, and I knew that my heart was elsewhere. And so I followed that.”

Gypsy answered several questions from fans in the video including whether she plans to begin any sort of advocacy work outside of prison.

“I would like to work with the Make-a-Wish Foundation. I feel like after my experience, I honestly feel like I really want to give back. It wasn’t fair to those kids what my mom did, getting me a wish, pretending to make me look like a sick child, so my mother could get us a free trip to Disney,” Gypsy told the camera in reference to her mother Deidre “Dee Dee” Blanchard.

However, Gypsy didn’t give anymore details on her relationship with Ken, 31.

People confirmed that Ken recently made the move to Louisiana from Texas in order to be closer to his girlfriend on June 3. Kristy Blanchard, Gypsy’s stepmother, had previously revealed to the publication that the plan for Ken to move there had been in the works.

“Gypsy is so excited to have him closer,” Kristy told People during an interview published in May. “A love like theirs comes once in a lifetime.”

Gypsy was married to Ryan, 37, when she was released from prison in December 2023, but their relationship quickly devolved once she moved in with him. By March, the couple had called it quits. In April, Gypsy was spotted with Ken amid rumors the two had reunited in light of her divorce from Ryan. While she denied there was any romance between the two at first, Gypsy eventually admitted that she and Ken were in a relationship once again.

“After reconnecting earlier this month, we realized that our love for each other is simply undeniable, and life is too short to not take a chance,” she told TMZ at the time. “We have a history that made for the perfect foundation for a new beginning. We are together and in a wonderful place in our relationship. We know it is going to be a long road ahead but are excited for the future.”