Gypsy Rose Blanchard Hopes Ryan Is ‘OK’ Amid Her Pregnancy

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is wishing estranged husband Ryan Anderson well amid the news of her pregnancy with boyfriend Ken Urker.

“I’m hoping that Ryan is OK emotionally. And I wish him the best emotionally,” the Louisiana native, 32, told ABC News’ Juju Chang on Good Morning America on Friday, July 12. “But right now, I have not even had a moment to stop and think about anybody else except for, ‘Am I taking my prenatals in the morning? Am I drinking enough water?’ Like, I have so much to focus on, making sure that I’m healthy for this baby.”

Gypsy filed for divorce from Ryan, 38, after less than two years of marriage in April. After reuniting with ex-fiancé Ken, 31, that same month, she announced on Tuesday, July 9, that they were expecting baby No. 1.

“I’m happy to announce that I am 11 weeks pregnant. Ken and I are expecting our very first child come January of 2025,” she shared via a YouTube video. “We’re both very excited. This was not planned at all. It was completely unexpected.”

The former prison inmate added that she and her boyfriend, who were previously engaged from 2018 to 2019, are “very excited to take on this new journey of parenthood.” Gypsy also said that she has already experienced some pregnancy symptoms, including appetite changes, mood swings and unusual cravings.

“Of course, I missed my period and I didn’t think anything of it because I had seen my OBGYN and I had tested my fertility and she’s like, ‘We’re probably gonna have to put you on fertility meds, or at least something to make you ovulate, because you’re not ovulating on a regular [basis],’” she explained.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Gypsy reportedly told Ryan about her pregnancy a few weeks before she made the news public, and he did not “take the news well,” a family source told TMZ on Wednesday, July 10. The Louisiana teacher reportedly had hopes that he and his ex would be able to reconcile.

Gypsy married Ryan in July 2022 while she was serving time for her involvement in mom Dee Dee Blanchard’s murder. Upon her early release from prison on parole in December 2023, she moved in with Ryan in Louisiana. However, they quickly began to experience challenges in their marriage and ultimately called it quits in March.

“People have been asking what is going on in my life,” Gypsy wrote on Facebook, per People. “Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou. I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now I need time to let myself find… who I am.”

As seen on Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup, prior to their separation, Gypsy and Ryan experienced a pregnancy scare. However, the documentary star realized she wasn’t ready to start a family with her husband and took an emergency contraceptive, per advice from her half-sister, Mia.

“I don’t regret taking my sister’s advice at all,” Gypsy told People in an interview published on July 10. “I’m happy I took it. With everything that was going on with Ryan and me and the instability of our marriage, it wasn’t the right time for me then.”

Her stepmom, Kristy Blanchard, agreed, adding, “She definitely wasn’t ready with Ryan. She wouldn’t have taken Plan B if she was. We all know Gypsy is going to do what she wants at the end of the day. I mean, who doesn’t?”