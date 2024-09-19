Gypsy Rose Blanchard Describes ‘Magical’ Moments of Pregnancy

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is loving the second trimester of pregnancy!

The Louisiana native, 33, revealed that she’s started to feel her little one kick and described the moments as “magical” and “the exciting part of pregnancy.”

“I have started to feel her kick a lot. I have started to feel those movements, and I’ve started to notice kind of her sleeping pattern,” Gypsy said in a new YouTube video posted to her channel on Wednesday, September 18. “So I have noticed that she kicks a lot at night, anywhere from 9:00 at night to 11:00 at night, and she’s calmer during the daytime.”

The former prison inmate also explained that her baby is “more active when she eats sweets.”

“So, I ate a Kit Kat bar, and she was up for like two hours, kicking me like every five seconds. I’m getting used to that,” Gypsy continued. “There are sometimes when I’m like, ‘OK, stop moving,’] but whenever she stops moving and she’s, like, asleep, that’s when I start to miss her moving, actually.”

The expectant mother went on to detail some of the more “unexpected” symptoms of her pregnancy, as well.

“I have noticed that, about two weeks ago, my thighs have started to fall asleep. It happens when I’m standing for a long period of time or I’m laying on my side, like sleeping on my side for too long,” Gypsy explained.

She added that the feeling in her thighs ranges from being “tingly and numb” to a “burning sensation.” Because Gypsy wasn’t aware that this could be a symptom of pregnancy, she searched for more information about it.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard/Instagram

“Not everybody gets it, but it’s a form of neuropathy that’s caused by pregnancy,” Gypsy went on.

Gypsy also described some of her pregnancy cravings, and the biggest was her newfound love of applesauce.

“My baby is going to love applesauce because I did not eat applesauce like I’m eating it now,” the soon-to-be mom of one explained. “Before I got pregnant, I never even touched applesauce. Now, I keep two packs in the fridge at all times.”

Gypsy and boyfriend Ken Urker announced they were expecting baby No. 1 in July when she posted a YouTube video to her channel.

“I’m happy to announce that I am 11 weeks pregnant. Ken and I are expecting our very first child come January of 2025,” Gypsy said in the video uploaded on July 9. “We’re both very excited. This was not planned at all. It was completely unexpected.”

Gypsy’s been keeping her fans updated throughout her pregnancy, and she and Ken, 31, revealed in August they would be having a little girl.

“The moment y’all have been waiting for… It’s a girl!” Gypsy told her social media followers at the time. “Ken and I are over the moon and are so excited to start our family. We’re so thankful for our friends, neighbors and families who came to our party today! We also want [to] thank y’all for your love and support!”