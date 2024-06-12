Gypsy Rose Blanchard Defends BF Ken Urker Against Hater

A clapback queen! Gypsy Rose Blanchard held nothing back as she defended boyfriend Ken Urker against a hater on TikTok.

“Oh honey, I am so not threatened by you,” the Louisiana native, 32, said in a TikTok live clip shared by Hollywood Unlocked on Instagram on Wednesday, June 12. “My man wouldn’t touch you with a 10-foot pole.”

She continued, “You’re just mad because I have a Chad. And last time I checked, you don’t have a man. So, looks like you’re the one that’s panini pressed.”

Gypsy concluded the video by giving the camera a wink and adding, “Call a spade a spade, honey. Keep making content.”

Gypsy and Ken, 31, reunited in April after her split from husband Ryan Anderson. The pair were previously engaged from 2018 to 2019 while she was serving time behind bars for her involvement in mom Dee Dee Blanchard’s murder. However, they never exchanged vows, and she went on to tie the knot with Ryan, 37, in July 2022.

Ken got back in touch with Gypsy after she was released from prison early on parole in December 2023 and began having issues in her marriage, as seen in the Lifetime docuseries Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup. Their contact with one another created friction between Gypsy and Ryan, which was a factor in their divorce. She filed paperwork for dissolution of marriage on April 8, In Touch confirmed via online records, and later confirmed to TMZ on April 30 that she and Ken were officially back together.

“Ken has consistently been brought up in a way that I can never let go of my feelings, but I put them on the back burner to do what was best for my marriage,” she told Us Weekly on June 3. “And so, having that be a point of contention has been a thread throughout, but I didn’t leave Ryan for Ken.”

That didn’t make it any less difficult for Ryan, who told E! News on June 5 that it was “hard” to watch Gypsy’s rekindled romance with Ken “unfold in the public eye like that.” The pair first made headlines on April 1 when they got matching tattoos.

“There were certain things that happened that really, really got me that really, really affected me,” he said. “The matching tattoos really, really got me, that was one that really hurt. It’s hard to process. It’s permanent. It’s one of those things that you always look down and see, one of those things that you just can’t erase.”

Still, Ryan said the support from fans has been a bright spot in the situation.

“It’s amazing to see the love and support I get, just being myself,” he continued. “I’m just a genuine person. I fell in love with Gypsy, that’s the only thing about me, I’m just a normal guy. So, it’s cool to see the support.”