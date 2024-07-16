Gypsy Rose Blanchard got emotional during a fight over money with her then-husband Ryan Anderson.

In the Monday, July 15, episode of Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup, Gypsy, 32, told Ryan, 38, that she had to delete her social media accounts after she came under fire for making a comment about codefendant Nicholas Godejohn.

The Louisiana native explained that she posted a video claiming she “was responsible for [her] codefendant being incarcerated” and she “felt like two lives were taken that night.”

“Somebody reported that to Missouri saying that I’m trying to communicate with him,” she explained to Ryan.

After Ryan suggested that Gypsy only delete the videos in question, he argued she couldn’t delete all of her social media accounts because they created “revenue.”

Gypsy then became emotional and shouted, “If all you care about is f–king money,” and Ryan fired back, “I don’t. Delete it then. Just let us pull that money out, at least, before you do that.”

She continued to cry as she whispered, ‘“That’s revenue.’ What the f–k.”

After Gypsy learned her mother, Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard, had lied to her about her health, she and Nicholas, 34, teamed up to kill her in 2015. Gypsy was only sentenced to serve 10 years in prison and was released early in December 2023, and Nicholas was sentenced to life in prison. Additionally, the former couple were ordered to not contact each other.

Gypsy and Ryan connected when she was still in prison, and they wed in 2022 during a ceremony behind bars. The educator was by Gypsy’s side when she was released from prison, though she announced they called it quits three months later in March.

Shortly after revealing their split, Gypsy sparked reconciliation rumors with Ken Urker in early April. The couple – who called off their engagement in 2019 – were spotted on several public outings together, and she confirmed they were officially back together later that month.

“After reconnecting earlier this month, we realized that our love for each other is simply undeniable, and life is too short to not take a chance,” Gypsy told TMZ. “We have a history that made for the perfect foundation for a new beginning. We are together and in a wonderful place in our relationship. We know it is going to be a long road ahead but are excited for the future.”

Courtesy of Gypsy Rose Blanchard/Instagram

The couple hasn’t been shy about expressing their love for each other, and Gypsy revealed they are expecting their first baby together in a YouTube video on July 9.

“I’m happy to announce that I am 11 weeks pregnant. Ken and I are expecting our very first child come January of 2025,” she said. “We’re both very excited. This was not planned at all. It was completely unexpected.”

Gypsy shared that she and Ken, 31, are “very excited to take on this new journey of parenthood,” though she admitted she had already “experienced the symptoms” of pregnancy such as cravings and mood swings.

“Of course, I missed my period and I didn’t think anything of it because I had seen my OBGYN and I had tested my fertility and she’s like, ‘We’re probably gonna have to put you on fertility meds, or at least something to make you ovulate, because you’re not ovulating on a regular [basis],’” Gypsy added.