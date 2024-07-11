Gypsy Rose Blanchard Claps Back, Defends Pregnancy Timeline

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has all the receipts when it comes to her pregnancy timeline, and she’s not afraid to share them. The Louisiana native clapped back at critics on TikTok and broke down the dates of her relationship with boyfriend Ken Urker.

TikTok user Shawty Chu shared a clip of a live video on Wednesday, July 10, where Ken, 31, reacted to fans who told him and Gypsy, 32, to go on Maury and make sure that he was the father of her child. The Texas native said that he thought host Maury Povich was retired, but even if he wasn’t, it would be a “boring” episode because he knows that he is the father.

“Hey, if you see any more of that, just advise them to go watch a YouTube video on how to calculate weeks of pregnancy. Informational!” Gypsy could be heard saying in the background. “Go get educated.”

The former prison inmate also commented on the video with a detailed timeline of her pregnancy, starting with the date she separated from estranged husband Ryan Anderson.

“Left Ryan March 23, had a period April 17, made love with Ken and only him April 27, 28, 29, 30, conceived on May 4 and positive test on May 24. KEN IS THE FATHER,” she wrote.

Gypsy announced her pregnancy via a YouTube video on Tuesday, July 9.

“I’m happy to announce that I am 11 weeks pregnant. Ken and I are expecting our very first child come January of 2025,” she said. “We’re both very excited. This was not planned at all. It was completely unexpected.”

She added that she and her boyfriend, who reunited in April after they were previously engaged from 2018 to 2019, were “very excited to take on this new journey of parenthood.” Gypsy also shared that she had already experienced a few pregnancy symptoms, including mood swings, odd cravings and feeling hungrier than usual.

“Of course, I missed my period and I didn’t think anything of it because I had seen my OBGYN and I had tested my fertility and she’s like, ‘We’re probably gonna have to put you on fertility meds, or at least something to make you ovulate, because you’re not ovulating on a regular [basis],’” she explained.

Though Gypsy admitted that some people “feel like [she’s] not ready to be a mother,” she is focused on making sure that she and her child remain healthy, as well as her relationship with Ken. She also wants to give her baby a different childhood than she had.

“All the things that I wanted in a mother, I want to give to this baby,” Gypsy, who served roughly eight years in prison for her involvement in the murder of mom Dee Dee Blanchard after years of alleged abuse, continued as she became emotional. “Knowing that I am a mother now and I’m happy and I just want to be a good mother for my child. I want to be everything my mother wasn’t.”

Fans of Lifetime’s Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup watched the documentary star have a pregnancy scare with Ryan, 38, and take an emergency contraceptive because she wasn’t ready to start a family with him.

“I don’t regret taking my sister [Mia]’s advice [to take Plan B] at all,” Gypsy told People on Wednesday. “I’m happy I took it. With everything that was going on with Ryan and me and the instability of our marriage, it wasn’t the right time for me then.”

Her stepmother, Kristy Blanchard, agreed, telling the outlet, “She definitely wasn’t ready with Ryan. She wouldn’t have taken Plan B if she was. We all know Gypsy is going to do what she wants at the end of the day. I mean, who doesn’t?”