Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ken Urker Reveal Baby No. 1’s Gender

It looks like there might be a lot of pink in the future for Gypsy Rose Blanchard and her boyfriend, Ken Urker! She revealed that she and Ken will welcome a baby girl in January 2025.

Gypsy, 33, shared a video clip on Instagram that showed her and Ken, 31, announcing the baby’s sex. She also included a photo of herself and Ken as pink confetti rained down around them.

“The moment y’all have been waiting for… It’s a girl!” Gypsy wrote alongside the post on August 10. “Ken and I are over the moon and are so excited to start our family. We’re so thankful for our friends, neighbors, and families who came to our party today! We also want [to] thank ya’ll for your love and support!”

Not everyone was excited for the reveal and several people voiced their opinion in the comments.

“I think I’ve seen this film before and I didn’t like the ending!!” wrote one person, using a Taylor Swift lyric to reference Gypsy’s relationship with her mom, Deidre “Dee Dee” Blanchard.

Another person added, “Girl, you just found out you’re pregnant and doing too much. Not to mention, he might not even be the father.”

A third person took the opportunity to slam Ken and Gypsy’s stepmother, Kristy Blanchard.

“Smh.. I’m sorry but this guy is an opportunist … nothing about him is genuine … and your stepmom should be ashamed of herself meddling in your marriage … she will have to answer to God for that.. that’s adultery and her hands are unclean.. smh and before anyone says I’m judging I’m not … it’s called stating facts and my opinion.. God bless you tho girl and your unborn child …” the commenter wrote.

However, not everyone had a negative response to the former prison inmate’s announcement. Several people were excited to learn that Gypsy was having a girl and many of them left comments of support.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard/Instagram

“Aw [sic] bless, now it’s your chance to rewrite this baby girl’s childhood and have the best time,” one Instagram user wrote, while another person chimed in and said, “I love how it’s a girl! Of course! The universe and divine timing make no mistakes. She’ll be an opportunity for you to break generational curses and give her the life you didn’t have. A comfort and love every child needs. And you’ll know exactly what not to do. Congrats!”

Gypsy announced that she was expecting her first child in a YouTube video posted on July 11.

“I’m happy to announce that I am 11 weeks pregnant. Ken and I are expecting our very first child come January of 2025,” she said. “We’re both very excited. This was not planned at all. It was completely unexpected.”

However, Gypsy’s been on the receiving end of some criticism from the public since announcing her pregnancy. Many people believed that the dates of conception don’t add up and have implied that the baby’s father might actually be Gypsy’s estranged husband, Ryan Anderson. The Louisiana native even went as far as to give a detailed timeline regarding the conception dates.

“Left Ryan March 23, had a period April 17, made love with Ken and only him April 27, 28, 29, 30, conceived on May 4 and positive test on May 24. KEN IS THE FATHER,” Gypsy wrote in the comments section of a TikTok video.

Due to Louisiana paternity laws, Gypsy will have to take a paternity test once the baby has been born to confirm that the child belongs to Ken and not Ryan, 37. Until the test has been completed, Ryan will be assumed to be the father.