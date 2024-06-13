Gypsy Rose Blanchard admitted that she’s “questioned” her sexuality and revealed she experimented with women during her time in prison.

“A big part of womanhood is learning to become comfortable with their sexuality, and for years I wasn’t,” Gypsy, 32, said during the second episode of Lifetime’s Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up.

The former inmate added that she “felt” like she “was attracted to girls” when she was a preteen and teenager. “I got to experiment with that in prison,” Gypsy continued. “I think I’ve kissed more girls than I have guys.”

Gypsy served eight years in prison for her involvement in the murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, after she discovered the matriarch had been lying to her about her health throughout her childhood. She was released early in December 2023.

Despite being behind bars, Gypsy found love with Ryan Anderson during her prison stint and they tied the knot in July 2022.

While the pair initially seemed to be going strong, Gypsy revealed that she and Ryan, 37, called it quits just three months after she was released from prison.

“People have been asking what is going on in my life,” Gypsy wrote on her Facebook page in March, according to People. “Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou. I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now I need time to let myself find… who I am.”

Gypsy filed for divorce on April 8, In Touch confirmed at the time. Soon after she announced she left Ryan, Gypsy and her ex-fiancé, Ken Urker, sparked reconciliation rumors when they were spotted together on several occasions in early April. Meanwhile, she confirmed that they were officially back together at the end of the month.

“After reconnecting earlier this month, we realized that our love for each other is simply undeniable, and life is too short to not take a chance,” the Louisiana native told TMZ on April 30. “We have a history that made for the perfect foundation for a new beginning. We are together and in a wonderful place in our relationship. We know it is going to be a long road ahead but are excited for the future.”

Courtesy of Gypsy Rose Blanchard/Instagram

It seems that Gypsy and Ken, 31, are serious, and she previously told Us Weekly that she can see them having children together one day.

“I want kids someday. I think that I’m going to be a good mother,” she told the outlet in an interview published on May 30. “I think [my boyfriend] Ken would be a wonderful father, and so we’ll see what the future holds for us.”