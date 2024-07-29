Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s ex Ryan Anderson believes that the love between them is still there amid her pregnancy with boyfriend Ken Urker.

“Do I honestly believe that if Gypsy wasn’t pregnant, would she be back with me? Possibly. You want my honest opinion? Possibly. But I don’t know,” Ryan, 37, said in a live video clip shared by TikToker Shawty Chu on Sunday, July 28. “She don’t love me? Yeah, she does.”

Many fans in the comments did not agree with the Louisiana teacher’s take on the situation, with some calling him “delusional.”

“Bro. Seriously?” another user asked, while one person wrote, “Oh that’s rough dude.”

Gypsy, 33, married Ryan in July 2022 while she was serving time at the Chillicothe Correctional Center in Missouri for her involvement in mom Dee Dee Blanchard’s murder. The now-estranged couple moved in together in Louisiana in December 2023 following her early release from prison on parole. However, the former inmate announced via Facebook in March that she and her husband had decided to separate.

“People have been asking what is going on in my life,” Gypsy wrote. “Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou. I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now I need time to let myself find… who I am.”

Gypsy filed for divorce from Ryan on April 8, In Touch confirmed via online records. Their split was documented on Lifetime’s Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup, where it was revealed that Ken, 31, was a problem in their marriage. He and Gypsy were previously engaged during her time in prison, and they reconnected after her release, which sparked jealousy from Ryan.

Gypsy and Ken rekindled their romance less than one month after her split from Ryan. She revealed her pregnancy via a YouTube video on July 9.

“I’m happy to announce that I am 11 weeks pregnant. Ken and I are expecting our very first child come January of 2025,” she said. “We’re both very excited. This was not planned at all. It was completely unexpected.”

Fans did the math and speculated that the father of the child might actually be Ryan. However, Gypsy broke down the timeline of her pregnancy in a comment on TikTok on July 10.

“Left Ryan March 23, had a period April 17, made love with Ken and only him April 27, 28, 29, 30, conceived on May 4 and positive test on May 24. KEN IS THE FATHER,” she wrote.

She also said on Good Morning America on July 12 that she hoped Ryan was “OK emotionally” after hearing about her pregnancy.

“And I wish him the best, emotionally,” she continued. “But right now, I have not even had a moment to stop and think about anybody else except for, ‘Am I taking my prenatals in the morning? Am I drinking enough water?’ Like, I have so much to focus on, making sure that I’m healthy for this baby.”

Despite the timeline of her split from Ryan and her pregnancy, Gypsy might run into issues with the paternity of her unborn baby. Because she and Ryan were not divorced yet when the child was conceived, there is a chance the Louisiana native could be listed as the father on the birth certificate, per Louisiana law. A paternity test might be needed to prevent this.

“By Louisiana law, if the mother is married to someone other than the biological father when the child was conceived or has been divorced for less than 300 days at the time of birth, the husband/ex-husband shall be the presumed father, unless paternity is established for the biological father,” according to the Louisiana Paternity Establishment Program website. “In the state of Louisiana, if the mother and father are not married when their child is born, the biological father does not have any legal rights to his child and his name will not appear on his child’s birth certificate unless paternity is established.”