Gwyneth Paltrow has a ton of love and sympathy for her ex-fiancé Ben Affleck – and she’s offering to serve as his very own “uncoupling” therapist in his imminent divorce from Jennifer Lopez.

“Gwyneth has been following the situation closely and believes really strongly that she could help them by sharing some of the tools that worked for her and Chris Martin,” a source exclusively tells In Touch. “People ask her for that kind of help all the time, but she’s very picky about who she’ll give her time to. Ben isn’t just anyone though, she’s been friends with him for nearly 30 years and she hates to see him going through this sort of pain.”

The insider notes that Gwyn, 51, “reached out and offered to do whatever she can to help him during this difficult time.”

Gwyn dated the Argo star, 51, in the late 1990s after meeting at a dinner party in 1997. They later costarred in Shakespeare in Love and Bounce. Following their split, the Shallow Hal star married Coldplay rocker Chris Martin and welcomed two children together. They famously called it quits on their marriage in 2014, releasing a joint statement claiming they were “consciously uncoupling.”

Despite the more than two decades since her split from Ben, the source tells In Touch “she is team Ben at the end of the day.”

“She knows he’s far from perfect and she’s got enough distance to act as an impartial mediator for him and J. Lo. She’s offered to try and help them get back on track but if it comes down to it she’s also got the skills to help them navigate the divorce with spiritual techniques, and practical advice to make it easier on them and on their kids,” the insider adds. “It’s typical Gwyneth, she always loves to meddle, but at least her heart is in the right place.”

Ben and Jennifer, 54, were set to tie the knot in 2003, but called off their nuptials just days before walking down the aisle. They fully pulled the plug on their relationship in January 2004. However, after her 2021 split from ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez, Jen and Ben gave their love another chance.

They tied the knot in a spur of the moment Las Vegas wedding in July 2022, followed by their dream wedding at his estate in Georgia the following month. Less than two years into their marriage, however, the Jersey Girl costars are heading for divorce.

“He’s focusing on his work and his kids now,” a source previously told In Touch. “Ben already moved out and they’ll likely have to sell the dream house they spent two years searching for. They’ll never stop loving each other, but she can’t control him, and he can’t change her. There’s no way it could have lasted.”

Days after Jen shared a sweet Father’s Day tribute to her husband, the “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” artist was spotted on a boat in Italy without Ben. Ben, for his part, spent the holiday with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.