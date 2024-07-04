Gwen Stefani Seemingly Shades Ex Gavin in Blake Shelton Tribute

Ouch! Fans believe Gwen Stefani threw major shade toward her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale, after sharing a tribute post dedicated to her new husband, Blake Shelton.

“July 3, 2021,” Gwen, 54, shared a photo from their nuptials via Instagram on Wednesday, July 3. “It’s always been you.” In the snaps, the No Doubt singer looked gorgeous in a white strapless ballgown, while her husband, 48, looked classic in a black and white suit and bowtie.

Although the photo carousel was filled with adorable images, fans in the comment section quickly pointed out the seemingly shady language Gwen used in her caption.

“It shows so much insecurity, her need to somehow put her ex-husband down in little, petty ways. It doesn’t give me a (truly) happy vibe,” one user wrote under the photo. Meanwhile, another added, “No it hasn’t. Clearly you both had people and more importantly children before you met. It hasn’t always been you more like It’s become you.”

However, others were quick to have the “Just a Girl” singer’s back, fully dissecting the quote for others to understand. “All she is saying is Blake is her true love. She’s never felt how wonderful it could be until she was with him,” the fan wrote. “Have you guys never been in difficult relationships? Yes she was married before and has children but still… something was missing!!! And this feels much different.”

Gwen married Gavin, 58, in 2002 and the pair welcomed three sons during their marriage, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo. The pair ended their marriage in 2016 after rumors swirled that the Bush guitarist cheated on Gwen with their nanny, Mindy Mann. Gavin has never publicly admitted to committing the adulterous act and a year later admitted he never wanted to divorce Gwen.

Getty Images

“[Divorce] was completely opposite to what I wanted. Really not…but here we are,” Gavin told Fabulous magazine in January 2017. “Apart from death, I think divorce is one of the hardest, most painful things to go through.”

Both musicians have found love with other partners since their split. The “Harajuku Girls” artist moved on with Blake after costarring with the country singer on The Voice as vocal coaches. After confirming their relationship in 2015, the pair tied the knot years later in July 2021.

Meanwhile, Gavin was last spotted with a woman named Xhoana X, who bears a remarkably similar resemblance to his ex-wife. The pair were spotted in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on May 11 enjoying a day at the beach together, according to photos obtained by Page Six.

The couple enjoyed some time in the sun, with Xhoana, 35, showing off her slim physique in an all-black bikini and a wide black headband keeping her blonde hair away from her face. Gavin wore camo swim trunks and large black sunglasses.

Xhoana and the Bush frontman first started dating in 2023. They made their relationship Instagram official when Gavin posted a photo of them enjoying a birthday dinner together on March 1.

“Hey finally got to have a birthday dinner with my girl @xhoana_x here’s to a year filled with magic for you,” the “Glycerine” singer wrote.