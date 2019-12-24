Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Go Holiday Shopping

Getting ready! Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton were spotted doing some last-minute Christmas shopping ahead of Christmas Eve. The duo was seen with a grocery cart in tow on Monday, December 23, in L.A. while they got into the holiday spirit.

The 50-year-old was clearly feeling festive as she stepped out in a red and white ensemble. She rocked white cowboy boots with black pants and a red and white shearling coat. She donned her signature old Hollywood hairdo and a bright red lip. Blake, 43, looked cool and casual in a nude coat and boots. He kept his look country with a camo hat.

Back in November, Gwen and Blake shared their Thanksgiving traditions, and from the looks of their shopping card, it looks like they are pretty similar to their Christmas plans. The two told Entertainment Tonight their holiday doesn’t start till both of their families are under one roof. “We have fun, we all cook together, it’s fun,” Gwen said.

Prior to her last-minute holiday shopping, Gwen was listening to her Christmas duet with her man to spread some holiday cheer. While grooving to “You Make it Feel Like Christmas” in the car, Gwen joked how she was trying to pay attention to the road and bust a move.

The two released another duet, “Nobody But You,” on December 13, and Gwen seems to be loving their new jam as well. She posted a video of herself vibing to the tune on December 20, while showing off her new shoes adorned with a portrait of Blake. Now that is what we can love!

The happy couple often gushes over each other, and they seemed smitten at the People’s Choice Awards back in November. “He looked so proud leading his lady around a busy ballroom — seconds before the show started,” an onlooker exclusively told In Touch at the time. “The happy couple continued to dote on each other throughout the night. During a break, Gwen and Blake were whispering to each other. She was cracking up, he was nodding along.” Wishing these two a very merry Christmas. Scroll through the gallery below to see Gwen and Blake doing some holiday shopping.