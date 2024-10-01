Grey’s Anatomy writer Elisabeth Finch, who admitted to lying about having a rare form of cancer, reached a settlement with her ex-wife who reportedly called her bosses to report her, In Touch can exclusively report.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Elisabeth and Jennifer Beyer submitted the deal in court this week. Elisabeth and Jennifer were married on February 15, 2020.

They had no minor children. The exes separated on October 19, 2021, and Elisabeth filed for divorce.

In their agreement, they agreed that “irreconcilable differences have arisen” which “have led to the irremediable breakdown of the marriage, making it impossible for the parties to live together as married individuals.”

In addition, the parties are awarded their separate jewelry, watches, and personal belongings. Elisabeth will keep all premarital and post-separation earnings, compensation and accumulations.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

She will also keep all assets and investments acquired after the date of separation. She will keep her 2014 Toyota Prius, 100 percent interest in several bank accounts, her entertainment company Hey Finchie, and an interest in her pension plan.

Elisabeth will split 50 percent interest in residuals from Grey’s Anatomy episodes 1707 and 1714. However, the writer was awarded all rights to an two untitled projects she is working on. On top of that, Elisabeth will keep 100 percent of the residuals from 11 episodes of Grey’s Anatomy.

Jennifer walked away with a 2015 Kia Sedona, a 2010 Volvo and several bank accounts. She will be entitled to a cut of Elisabeth’s pension plan with the PWGA.

She was also awarded all proceeds from the sale of a home in Kansas.

The exes were paid $60,000 each from the sale of a home they purchased in California.

Jennifer agreed to pay the $82,000 owed on her student loans. Elisabeth agreed to make a one-time lump sum payment of $64,000 to Jennifer in the settlement.

Neither party will receive spousal support. Elisabeth started working on Grey’s Anatomy in 2014.

Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

She had previously worked on The Vampire Diaries and True Blood. In 2022, a Vanity Fair exposé was published that questioned many of Elisabeth’s personal claims. The article said the writer had claimed to have survived a rare form of bone cancer, had a friend who died in a synagogue shooting, suffered the loss of a kidney and part of her leg and endured abuse by a male director. Her stories had influenced several Grey’s Anatomy episodes, according to reports.

According to The Ankler, Jennifer called Disney to report Elisabeth to her bosses for misrepresenting facts. An investigation was open by Disney and Elisabeth was placed on administrative leave.

She later resigned. Elisabeth admitted in 2022 that she never had any form of cancer.

“It just got bigger and bigger and bigger and got buried deeper and deeper inside me,” she said. “I know it’s absolutely wrong what I did. I lied and there’s no excuse for it.”

“The best way I can explain it is when you experience a level of trauma a lot of people adopt a maladaptive coping mechanism,” she said. “Some people drink to hide or forget things. Drug addicts try to alter their reality. Some people cut.”

“I lied. That was my coping and my way to feel safe and seen and heard,” she added.

Elisabeth has no upcoming projects listed on her IMDB profile.