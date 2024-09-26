American businessman Gregory B. Maffei was accused of using insider financial information to secure the deal to acquire Sirius XM, which allegedly lined his own pockets at the expense of shareholders — years before the company he runs became the subject of a United States Department of Justice investigation, In Touch has learned.

Gregory, 64, is the president and chief executive officer of Liberty Media, which runs Live Nation, Formula One and Sirius XM. In August, the U.S. Department of Justice launched an antitrust investigation into Liberty Media.

Representative Jim Jordan called for the investigation seeking answers over Formula 1 and Liberty Media’s decision to deny Andretti Global, based in America, a spot in F1 in 2025 or 2026.

At the time, Liberty Media said it intended to cooperate with the investigation.

The status of the investigation is unclear. Rep. Jordan and other members on the House Judiciary Committee did not respond to a request for comment.

In Touch has learned that Liberty Media and Gregory were hit with a series of lawsuits by shareholders over Liberty Media’s acquisition of SiriusXM in 2014.

At the time, Liberty Media owned 53.4 percent of SiriusXM’s stock, making Liberty Media the company’s majority shareholder. Liberty announced a plan to purchase the remaining outstanding shares.

A letter provided by Liberty Media to the board was signed by Gregory.

Song Haiyuan/MB Media/Getty Images

During a conference call on January 3, 2014, Gregory allegedly said Sirius XM would generate more cash for Liberty Media.

He said, “It’s still below its target leverage rate, which we might increase. That could be put toward financing a Time Warner Cable deal [with Charter].” Upon completion of the proposed transaction, Sirius XM’s shareholders would own less than 40 percent of Liberty Media’s common stock. In court documents, the shareholders said the terms of the transaction are “grossly inadequate.”

Many said the proposed deal would “dilute the voting rights of Sirius XM’s public shareholders who currently own 47 percent of the company, with voting rights, which” would be “converted into a 39 percent ownership stake of non-voting Liberty Media shares.”

“Liberty Media, by virtue of its representation on the board, improperly used confidential, non-public information provided to the board by Sirius XM’s management in constructing and then proposing the terms of the proposed transaction,” the suit read.

The shareholders said Gregory and the other defendants were legally obligated to pursue an acquisition that is fair in both process and price — and did not do so. They said the terms of the proposed transaction, “Unduly favor Liberty Media at the expense of Sirius XM’s shareholders.”

One suit alleged, “Through their positions with Sirius XM and participation on the board, the individual defendants are in possession of non-public information concerning the financial condition and prospects of Sirius XM.”

In one class action suit, shareholders said, “The merger price proposed by Liberty is patently inadequate and merely confirms both that the Proposed Transaction was designed to favor Liberty and allow it to acquire Sirius on the cheap.”

The shareholders’ suit added, “The reasons given by Liberty in [Gregory’s] offer letter, for why the Proposed Transaction would benefit Sirius’s public shareholders, are a sham.”

All of the lawsuits referenced were dismissed by the shareholders before Liberty or Gregory responded. Stephen A. Cazares, a partner at Foundation Law Group LLP, spoke to In Touch about the DOJ investigation into Liberty Media.

He said, “The announced investigation by the DOJ’s Antitrust Division raises several risk concerns for Liberty and its shareholders beyond the immediate obvious cost in time and resources to respond to the investigators’ demands, which often go on for years.”

“The investigation of the company’s business practices raises the possibility of uncovering potential misconduct beyond the scope of the initial investigation that would not ordinarily be ignored by investigators. For example, the cross-border nature of the Formula 1 business, operating events in the US, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East, raises the possibility of the investigation uncovering potential noncompliance with the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) which prohibits payments and other gratuities to foreign officials to influence official decisions,” Stephen added.

WADE VANDERVORT/AFP via Getty Images

Scott Baradell, CEO of PR Firm Idea Grove, told us, “This DOJ antitrust investigation is a massive hit to Greg Maffei and Liberty Media’s reputation. When a company gets on the DOJ’s radar for antitrust issues, it sends a clear message: something isn’t right.”

He continued, “The uncertainty it creates can shake investor confidence, damage stock value, and disrupt business operations. Shareholder lawsuits compound the problem, making it clear that investors feel they’ve been misled or that Maffei’s decisions are costing them money. Even if Liberty Media manages to come out on top legally, the long-term damage to their credibility and trust with business partners and investors can be devastating. It’s a storm that won’t pass quietly.”

The DOJ investigation into Liberty Media was launched weeks after American former race driver Mario Andretti claimed Gregory told him, “I will do everything in my power to see that Michael [Andretti] never enters Formula 1.”

Michael, 61, is Mario’s son who is the chairman and CEO of Andretti Global. Michael and Andretti Global have been unsuccessful in their efforts to join F1. Mario, 84, claimed the incident with Gregory occurred earlier this year at a private event.

The incident occurred after Gregory spoke out the Capitol in D.C. to call on Liberty Media to allow Andretti to join.

“I could not believe that,” Mario told NBC News. “That one really floored me. … We’re talking about business. I didn’t know it was something so personal. That was really — oh, my goodness. I could not believe it. It was just like a bullet through my heart.” A source close to Gregory disputed Mario’s version of events. The insider told NBC News that Mario had approached Gregory at the event to talk to him.

The source claimed that Greg had told Mario the application had been rejected for “good business reasons.”

Lawmakers claimed to have “concerns with the apparent anti-competitive actions that could prevent two American companies, Andretti Global and General Motors (GM), from producing and competing in Formula 1.”

Attempts to reach Gregory for comment were unsuccessful.