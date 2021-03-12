Granger Smith and his wife, Amber Smith (née Bartlett), announced she is pregnant nearly two years after the tragic death of their late son, River.

“I don’t have many words for this video,” the country crooner, 41, captioned his Instagram post on Thursday, March 11, revealing the news has uplifted their spirits. “Sometimes it’s beat up and broken but it’s NEVER hopeless. God promises that. Our story isn’t finished yet, and neither is yours! Through our suffering and joy, God’s glory radiates through it all! A new Smith boy is due in August 2021.”

Courtesy of Amber Smith/Instagram

Amber, who also shares kids London, 9, and Lincoln, 7, with the “Tailgate Town” singer, shared her own heartfelt message about the bittersweet journey they’ve had.

“God has made a way we never thought possible. If I’ve learned anything over the last two years, it’s that I do not have as much control as I think I do,” the Fort Worth, Texas, native wrote to her followers. “Never did I think at 39, I would be blessed with expecting another baby boy. These past couple of years have been so rough but also so full of so much joy, hope, healing, growing and grace from God.”

“Lord, I pray that our story can speak life to someone else who may be suffering to never give up hope. To surrender their burdens to you. To trust you even when it hurts,” she continued, before sharing a loving tribute to their late son. “Sweet Riv, because of the beautiful life you lived, we are forever changed, and we will continue honoring your big, little legacy until we come home to you,” Amber concluded.

In June 2019, Granger announced the passing of their youngest son, River Kelly, in an emotional statement. The 3-year-old sadly died in a drowning accident at home.

Courtesy of Amber Smith/Instagram

“Despite doctors’ best efforts, he was unable to be revived,” Granger wrote at the time. “Amber and I made the decision to say our last goodbyes and donate his organs so that other children will be given a second chance at life. Our family is devastated and heartbroken, but we take solace in knowing he is with his Heavenly Father.”

Since then, the couple launched the River Kelly Fund to support causes “including children in need, arts and education, wildlife preservation, military, veteran and first responder assistance, donor affiliations and many more organizations.”