Celebrating the winners! After the show is the afterparty, and music’s biggest stars, including Joe Jonas, Olivia Rodrigo, Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly and more, stepped out following the 2023 Grammys on Sunday, February 5.

The actual awards show, hosted by Trevor Noah, was stacked with major performances and even bigger wins. Harry Styles continued his reign as a major solo star and took the stage to perform one of his Harry’s House hits. Luke Combs, Lizzo and Sam Smith were among the artists who also took the stage with show-stopping numbers.

Harry, 29, even won a major award for Album of the Year and offered a seriously memorable speech.

“I’ve been so, so inspired by every artist in this category with me at a lot of different times in my life,” the “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” artist said as he accepted his award. “I think – like on nights like tonight – it’s obviously so important for us to remember that there is no such thing as best in music.”

While the actual Grammy were a night to remember, the celebrations afterward brought together even more of Hollywood’s best and brightest celebrities for various events around the City of Angels. One event, simply titled the Grammy Celebration, featured food from Chef Jason Fullilove, who explained to People ahead of the event that the menu was “fresh, modern, exotic” to coincide with a “take flight” theme. Since the Grammys doesn’t serve food, the guests will definitely want to dive right in once the show is over!

This wasn’t the only soirée going on around town. Another huge bash included Universal Music Group’s afterparty in Los Angeles.

Stars flocked to the music company’s party. Sabrina Carpenter, Shania Twain, Paris Jackson, among others all stepped out to celebrate music’s biggest night.

