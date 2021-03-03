Shop the Top Golden Globes 2021 Red Carpet Jewelry Trends for Less

The bling blew us away! At the 2021 Golden Globes, which aired on Sunday, February 28, stars wore some serious ice and whether they walked the red carpet or got their glam on from the comfort of their own homes, the diamonds definitely didn’t disappoint.

While we had our chance to admire the stars’ sparkling bracelets, necklaces, earrings and rings through our screens, we also know that their jewelry isn’t necessarily on the affordable side. In fact, some of the looks total up to millions (lookin’ at you, Regina King!).

But just because we can’t splurge on upwards of 50 carats of diamonds from the likes of Harry Winston, Graziela or Forevermark, doesn’t mean we can’t rock the same trends for less.

To find out where to shop the red carpet’s biggest jewelry trends without breaking the bank, keep scrolling, because we’re breaking down how to get the night’s top looks.