Written in partnership with Ascend Agency

The desire to maintain one’s natural, youthful beauty is common around the world. Millions of people each year turn to all sorts of options, from skincare routines to doctor’s offices, to achieve and keep a healthy glow. Many want their appearance to reflect the youthfulness they feel inside, which is what inspired the astounding career of Physician Associate, medical expert, and entrepreneur Gohar Abrahamyan.

Gohar’s unique journey in the medical field has led her to her current success: a board-certified Physician Assistant (P.A.-C) and founder of aesthetics medical spa Go Flawless Now. Her notable work serving clients around California and beyond has earned her a reputation as flawless as the work she does for clients. While she’s now officially one of the top 100 best aesthetic injectors in America, her journey is just as accomplished.

After graduating from the California State University with a Bachelor’s in Cellular and Molecular Biology, Gohar went on to get her master’s degree in Physician Assistant studies. Earning these incredible degrees was no easy feat, and she carries this hard-earned knowledge to treat every client with the utmost professionalism.

Armine Khachatryan

Gohar brought her expertise to patients in a sports medicine/internal medicine practice, working with athletes and geriatric patients. However, after a few years, she realized that she was up for a greater challenge that would allow her to work hands-on. This is what led her to join the Cedars Sinai Medical Center’s Neurosurgical Institute as a P.A. Being able to directly help patients is what inspires Gohar on a regular basis and fuels her passion to continue her incredible abilities as a medical professional.

According to Gohar, her experience as a neurosurgeon physician assistant inspired her to start her journey in aesthetics. Gohar explains that when beginning her journey into the aesthetics industry, she wanted something to balance out her stressful life as a neurosurgery PA, where her days were mostly filled with trauma calls. This motivated her to take another path, and Gohar started training in some of the top dermatology and cosmetic surgery clinics in Beverly Hills. Through this experience, Gohar was able to learn some of the best practices, thoroughly understand the industry, and refine her skills in that specific concentration.

With years of practice in medical aesthetics and even more in the medical industry in general, Gohar was thoroughly prepared to forge her own path. She Go Flawless Now medical spas, serving clients in Glendale and Beverly Hills. Her work in aesthetics has been rewarding in a different way than her past work. Her eye for beauty and commitment to serving others makes her the perfect injector, as she brings top talent to everyone she works with.

From a mobile beauty service provider to one of the top 100 aesthetic injectors in the US, Gohar proves that nothing is too difficult to achieve through hard work and dedication. In the 15+ years she’s been in the industry, she continues to leverage new technology and launch new products to better serve others. Her commitment and dedication to patient care make her stand out, receiving recognition all over the US. Gohar has proven again and again that she’s able to bring out the youthful beauty in all her patients, making her a highly sought-after professional.