Written in partnership with Ascend Agency

Sachin Bishnoi is a great Asian strategic investor, successive entrepreneur, developer and ardent trader. He comes from a remote part of India, and poverty was the order of the day when growing up. However, Bishnoi was determined to change the situation. He worked hard, became a big name in Gurgaon, and now his family lives a luxurious lifestyle. He firmly believes that being born poor does not mean you will die poor. Have a vision, work hard to achieve it, and live a happy life.

Sachin Bishnoi had little to nothing in his possession. He spent most of his days working on farms and people’s houses to assist his parents in feeding their big family. He had always been a very sharp boy, and most people he interacted with liked him. One lucky day, Bishnoi met a Gurgaon serial mogul who was extremely surprised to interact with the brilliant boy but was saddened to learn that Sachin did not attend school because his parents could not afford it.

The mogul volunteered to take Bishnoi with him to India, sponsor his education and feed his family. After some negotiations, his parents agreed and allowed him to take Bishnoi with him, hoping for a better future. All went well with Bishnoi in Gurgaon and his parents back home until his sponsor died in a tragic road accident toward the end of Bishnoi’s last quarter in high school. The mogul’s family abruptly withdrew their support from the family for unknown reasons.

Fortunately, Bishnoi’s best friend accommodated him at his place. Bishnoi was a bright student who constantly led his class, and his former school employed him to teach computer classes. In his free time, Bishnoi learned about computer coding on his laptop, enrolled in online courses, and attended technology workshops to gain vast knowledge and experience. He launched a company, Gogo Capital International, which develops and delivers mobile apps for major Fortune 500 companies. He created a unique strategy that follows a simple but proven formula: conceptualize, innovate, execute.

Sachin Bishnoi’s significant challenges at the beginning of his business were maintaining a budget and managing employees, which he soon overcame. He has the rare and coveted ability to turn original ideas into innovative and profitable businesses. He is the founder and CEO of numerous companies and an expert trader. He has applied his intellect in all undertakings and makes millions in revenue each month. He supports his community back home, his family lives a lavish lifestyle, and he has traveled extensively to India and several countries in Asia. Soon, he will be taking world tours.

Bishnoi looks forward to leading a Fortune 500 company in the next 5-10 years. He shares that you should confidently go in the direction of your dreams and live the life you have always imagined. He also urges you to stop complaining all the time as you will not get anything done. “At the end of your day, you’ve done your best. Even if you haven’t accomplished all that’s on your list, you’ve given it your all,” Bishnoi concludes.