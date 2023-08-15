Written in partnership with ACANA® pet foods

Your dog is the VIP (Very Important Pup) of your family, so at ACANA® pet foods, we’re obsessed with making sure dogs get the most top-notch ingredients available. Our wholesome and balanced recipes are crafted with ingredients you know and love. Your pet will feel so good on the inside, you’ll see it on the outside.

Nurture Your Puppy

Help your fur baby grow up healthy and strong with ACANA® Wholesome Grains Large Breed Puppy food. It’s crafted to meet the unique needs of large breed puppies with nutrient-rich ingredients that support brain development, and plus tailored levels of protein, fat and calcium for healthy bone growth and lean muscle development.

Cater to Their Cravings

Set tails wagging with the nutritious and satisfying combination of premium ACANA® kibble and tender pieces of protein-rich salmon, beef, or chicken jerky in ACANA® Butcher’s Favorites™. It delivers three key health benefits in every meaty bite, including digestive health, skin and coat health and healthy weight. Your pup will crave this nutritious and satisfying combination!

Love Your Large Breed

Your big dog is the top dog in your home, so make sure he gets the nutrition he deserves. ACANA® Wholesome Grains Large Breed Adult recipe is specially crafted for large breeds with quality animal ingredients and balanced with wholesome grains, vegetables and fruit to support joint health, immune health, digestive health and healthy weight.

We obsess over their food so you can obsess over them. Learn more at acana.com.