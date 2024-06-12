Gisele Bündchen’s romance with her jiujitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente, seems to be fizzling.

Joaquim, 36, was last seen at the Brazilian supermodel’s Bal Harbour, Florida, home on April 26, sparking speculation that the couple has put their relationship on pause.

“The spotlight was too much for him,” says a source. “Joaquim’s a regular guy. He’s not used to all the attention he was getting.” Tom Brady’s Netflix roast certainly didn’t help matters, either. “Joaquim became part of the joke. People actually started asking him if he was the reason for their divorce. He hated that.”

Gisele, 43, was really upset with her ex-husband, 46. “She blames the break on Tom,” says the source. “By agreeing to do the roast, he basically put a target on Joaquim’s back.”