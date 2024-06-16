Gisele Bundchen, Joaquim Valente Together After ‘Cooling Off’

Gisele Bündchen and Joaquim Valente are still an item, even though there was a brief “cooling off phase” between the pair, a source exclusively tells In Touch.

The insider says that the couple temporarily paused their romance “because of the attention and scrutiny, rather than what was going on between them.”

“They are very much still together,” the source assures.

In fact, Gisele and Joaquim were photographed taking her dog for a stroll around their neighborhood in Surfside, California on Saturday, June 15. They both wore casual attire as Joaquim donned athleisurewear and Gisele extremely low rise cargo pants and a tank top.

In Touch previously reported on June 12 that Gisele, 43, and Joaquim, 36, fizzled out. A second source exclusively told In Touch that “the spotlight was too much” for the fitness guru.

“Joaquim’s a regular guy. He’s not used to all the attention he was getting,” the source said, referencing ​jokes made during Netflix’s special The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady. “Joaquim became part of the joke. People actually started asking him if he was the reason for their divorce. He hated that.”

Gisele and Joaquim first sparked dating rumors in November 2022, two weeks after the supermodel’s divorce from ex-husband Tom Brady was finalized. They announced their separation one month prior after more than 13 years of marriage. However, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel had a close connection to Joaquim, who previously worked as her martial arts instructor.

“It all happened so quickly — Tom was out and Joaquim was in — and some wondered if Gisele and Joaquim were involved while she was still married to Tom,” a source previously told In Touch. “In other words, did Gisele cheat?”

The Devil Wears Prada star addressed the infidelity rumors head-on during an April New York Times interview, calling the chatter “a lie.”

“This is something that happens to a lot of women who get blamed when they have the courage to leave an unhealthy relationship and are la­beled as being unfaithful,” she told the publication.

In March, a separate source exclusively gave In Touch an update on Gisele’s relationship with Joaquim, gushing that she’s “so grateful for Joaquim. They’ve been practically inseparable. He makes her feel happy and sexy and alive, and she’s having fun with him.”

However, things took a sour turn after Tom’s roast premiered two months later. Gisele and Joaquim were the butt of some of the jokes, which upset the A-lister – to say the least.

“Gisele isn’t just furious with the people who roasted Tom and made fun of her, she’s livid with Tom for even agreeing to do it,” the source continued. “He knew the jokes would be cruel and aimed at his marriage and at her, but he did it anyway. She blames Tom for not even taking her or their children into consideration. The jokes hit below the belt.”