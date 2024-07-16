Real Housewives of Orange County star Gina Kirschenheiter’s boyfriend Travis Mullen and his ex-wife reached an agreement in their bitter court war, In Touch has exclusively learned.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, per their agreement, Travis agreed to drop the temporary restraining order he was granted against his ex, Meghan Mullen.

The exes agreed “neither party will be under the influence of any non-prescription medications or illegal drugs while having physical custody of the minor children.” In addition, Travis and Meghan agreed that Meghan will submit to a drug screening/test within six hours of a request by Travis. Travis agrees to “advance the costs of said screening/test.”

The deal states if Meghan fails any drug screening/test, “her physical custody with the minor children shall be immediately suspended and she shall reimburse [Travis] for the cost of said screening/testing.” Travis agrees he shall only request a drug screening during the times Meghan has care and custody of the minor children or immediately after returning the children after her custodial time.

Further, he agrees that he will explain his basis for requesting a test and will not use the provision to “harass” Meghan.

Per their deal, Travis will be allowed to ask Meghan to submit to a test for one year.

The two agreed they will only speak about their children and all communications will be sent via a court-approved app. Travis and Meghan agreed not to make disparaging remarks about the other, “nor allow any third party to make such comments.” “Both parties shall encourage the children to spend time with the other party,” the agreement read.

Meghan agreed not to mention or reference Travis on any social media platform, nor encourage any third party to engage in such conduct. “All contact between the parties shall be courteous, respectful and non-threatening and the parties shall conduct themselves in a mature and civil manner while in the presence of the minor children.”

At a recent hearing, the judge signed off on the deal and dismissed Travis’ temporary restraining order. In August 2023, Travis filed for a restraining order against Meghan in Orange County Superior Court.

Travis filed for divorce from Meghan in 2017. They share joint custody of their three children.

In his petition, Travis pleaded for Meghan to be ordered to stay 100 yards away from him. He accused her of engaging in a campaign of harassment against him. He said she made “threats of harm if I do not comply with her demands.”

Travis said the restraining order was necessary “because I am fearful that, in its absence, she will continue to harm and harass me and our children because she has continually and is increasingly harassing and harming me, even with a criminal protective order in place.”

Travis claimed Meghan had shown up to his home and he had to call police.

In addition, he said she made several posts on social media about him and Gina, 40.

Meghan scoffed at the petition. She claimed to be in Travis’ neighborhood because their children go to school near his home. She denied all allegations of wrongdoing.

The court granted the temporary restraining order despite Meghan’s opposition. However, the court only granted the order to Travis, and it did not cover Gina. Now, the temporary order has been dismissed with the new deal signed by Travis and Meghan.