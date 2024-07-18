The forecast for the week of July 21 – 27.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Watch your stress levels. Learn to prioritize at work, and remember, you’re not superhuman! With a little compromise, a relationship can move to the next stage.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

It’s a perfect time to get your dreams and goals set. A conversation with someone can provide you with a flash of insight that leads to realization.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Prepare to impress the boss. An opportunity at work can come your way, so don’t cut corners. Your performance needs to be top-notch right now.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Think on a grand level and make a wish. Celestial good fortune smiles on you, but it’s up to you to take notice and action. Share your feelings with someone to create a deeper bond.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Don’t get involved in office gossip. A friend’s good deed shows them to be a genuine person. Follow your dreams. Contact an old friend who may need a shoulder to lean on.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

A meeting associated with your work can introduce you to someone amazing. You’ll know them instantly, as the chemistry will be unmistakable. A family heirloom is worth more than you thought.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Planetary influences could throw love and work plans into chaos. What happens next can be a blessing in disguise. Go on an adventure with a pal.

Pisces: February 19 – March 12

To win at work, you’ll need to do some creative thinking and solid planning. Your next move can have a major effect on the outcome of future events. With love, a wish can be magically granted.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Good news on the love front: Your popularity is soaring, and your confidence will get you noticed. Just be your usual witty, entertaining self; you don’t have to lay it on thick. Money matters need attention. Take control!

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

If you’re dealing with a situation at home, don’t carry the whole burden on your shoulders — be up-front and ask for help. A close relationship can demand transparency, so be honest and trust your instincts.

Gemini: May 21 – June 21

When you meet your match at work, it can kick-start your competitive spirit into action. For you, mixing business with pleasure is a successful formula! Don’t second-guess a tough decision; use your own judgment.

Cancer: June 22 – July 22

You can wipe the slate clean with a current flame or it can be the start of a wonderful new romance. At work, be careful not to get in the middle of someone’s power play.