Fact: Social media has completely altered all of our lives. In addition to providing Us with the ability to keep track of friends, family and our favorite celebrities, it’s the ultimate way to learn about new trends and brands that will hopefully change our daily routines for the better. Even in the midst of a pandemic, we’ve been on the hunt for a new beauty brand to support — and just like that, we’ve found one!

Introducing Vanity Makeup. Launched by renowned Instagram beauty influencer Ani Goulayan, the cosmetics range includes cruelty-free, all-inclusive contour products. Basically, if you’re wondering how some of your favorite Insta-starlets get their effortless glow in stunning selfies, this product may have something to do with it.

Vanity Makeup

Pick up the Sculpt & Glow Palette from Vanity Makeup here, or learn more about Vanity Makeup here!

In addition to 1.3 million (and counting!) devoted Instagram followers, the key factors Goulayan brings to the line are experience and expertise. “I started doing makeup in high school, self-taught,” she admits. “I freelanced for free for many years to gain experience and build my portfolio, then I started freelancing at salons and weddings, then started teaching classes. I loved teaching, which is why I started Vanity Makeup School. I’ve been doing makeup for 15 years — before social media. Makeup has always been a passion for me, but now with social media, it made my passion into a full-time career and my future.”

Inspired yet? Well, we certainly are. Best of all, her philosophy is clear: Makeup should be used to enhance someone’s features — not completely transform them. “With Vanity Makeup contour products, my goal is for everyone of all ethnicities, ages and backgrounds to be able to contour and enhance their features with confidence,” Goulayan notes. More inclusivity in the beauty industry is definitely something we can get behind!

Vanity Makeup

Pick up the Sculpt & Glow Palette from Vanity Makeup here, or learn more about Vanity Makeup here!

The Sculpt & Glow Palette is already a sensation — and its name is derived from a simple concept: Not only will it sculpt and enhance your features, it also provides a pop of glow (courtesy of the glow cream) on those days when you need extra shine. This product is the first of many, and Goulayan states that more exciting launches are on the horizon.

Though large-scale events are on hold for the time being, there’s no reason not to bring some glamour into your everyday life — and that’s exactly what Vanity Makeup is here for. Shine bright like a top beauty blogger!

Pick up the Sculpt & Glow Palette from Vanity Makeup here, or learn more about Vanity Makeup here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon legging dupes and pretty much anything about the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!