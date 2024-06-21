In Touch Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Sunglasses. Check! Sunscreen. Check! If you’re hitting the road for summer fun there’s a lot you need to remember to pack – especially if you’re traveling with a baby or toddler. Whether you’re driving or flying, Huggies® Skin Essentials™ has you covered with three new products designed for all around care for healthy skin.

Huggies® Skin Essentials™ Diapers featuring the SkinProtect™ liner and are dermatologist approved as safe for sensitive skin. They leave behind up to 5x less mess¹ and help protect against the top two causes of rash, moisture and mess, by managing runny mess. Huggies® Skin Essentials™ Diapers also feature Huggies® Blowout Blocker for up to 100% leakproof protection, plus they’re free from fragrances, parabens, and elemental chlorine. Pro tip: Be sure to pack one diaper for every two to three hours of travel. Big Kid® in tow? Don’t forget to pack Pull-Ups® Skin Essentials™ ultra-soft and breathable training pants. They’re designed for potty training and provide up to 100% leakproof protection, plus they feature an underwear-like fit that’s easy for little hands to slide up and down in rest areas or cramped airplane bathrooms. Dermatologist-approved fragrance-free wipes are a must for travel! Designed for sensitive skin, Huggies® Skin Essentials™ Wipes are made with 99% water and zero harsh ingredients. These thick and strong, yet gentle wipes are pH balanced to help maintain baby’s healthy skin

Learn more about Huggies® Skin Essentials™ diapers, wipes and Pull-Ups® training pants at huggies.com.

1. Leaves behind up to 5x less runny mess v. leading store brand. Based on laboratory testing on size 1 with 1lb, 0.25PSI, after 10-minute wait.