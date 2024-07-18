It’s no secret inside ABC that top news anchors George Stephanopoulos and David Muir are no fans of each other — but tensions have ratcheted up now that George, 63, scored the big plum of interviewing President Joe Biden, and David, 50, is being forced to air it on his show!

“They both wanted the big sit-down with Biden, and George won,” an insider exclusively reveals to In Touch. “They have separate teams who see each other as competitors rather than colleagues, making George and David the Real Housewives of ABC News. It’s ugly!”