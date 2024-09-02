George Clooney has had a tougher time aging than he’s willing to let on, according to a source, who exclusively tells In Touch buddy Brad Pitt is his go-to advisor for beauty tips as well as how to rediscover his mojo again in general.

“George puts this brave face on his aging, but privately he’s been very alarmed by how old he’s starting to look, especially when he compares himself to his Hollywood friends, particularly Brad,” the source says.

George, 63, and best friend Brad, 60, have been close for decades. The Ocean’s 11 costars recently dished how they keep their friendship strong during a joint interview with GQ on Tuesday, August 13.

“We also check in on each other every once in a while, which is an important part of this,” George said of his friendship with Brad. “Things get complicated in life and you always have to make sure everybody’s O.K.”

Brad returned the sentiment: “I’ll call George on numerous occasions when things get bumpy,” he said. “I know he’s got my back. I got his back.”

As In Touch previously reported, Brad has taken to a healthy, sober lifestyle as of late – much to the thanks of girlfriend Ines de Ramon – doing meditation sessions and yoga, daily. No doubt laying off the booze and marijuana is helping the Troy star stay trim and wrinkle-free, but according to the source, George suspects something else may be helping his friend stay youthful.

“[George] wants to get rid of his jowls and wrinkles, improve his posture and just bulk up overall so he looks younger and more virile,” the source explains.

“[Brad] seems to be like the true Benjamin Button of his generation and George has decided to swallow his pride and ask for his help.”

“Brad has clearly worked some sort of magic; he doesn’t admit to it, but George wants all the secrets and he’s not going to let him off the hook and just pretend Brad looks this good thanks to his great genetics.”

The ER star isn’t alone in his suspicions. Speculation that Brad had undergone some treatment under the knife started up again and really picked up steam after a doctor on Tiktok went viral commenting on his anti-aging.

While Brad has never openly stated he’s had work done, facial aesthetician and former British National Health Service doctor, Dr. Jonny Betteridge, believes the Seven actor may have had a facelift, which can run up a tab of well over $100,000 and take two to three months to fully recover from.

“’It was at Wimbledon … where his transformation was noticed. Look at the change in his face and how more youthful he looks when you see him from the side on profile,” the doctor – who has not treated Brad – said in the video, referencing pictures of the ageless actor’s face shot in 2020.

Compared to recent photos, the doc says, “You can see the change in the lower face contour is really impressive.”

“You can tell this is related to a face lift by looking for this scar,” the doctor concludes, pointing out a mark that is indicative of the procedure.

The insider continues: “Everyone knows he’s had some help, even if he likes to deny it and George is determined to get his playbook.”

“He’s willing to sign an NDA if that’s what it takes but if George has his way he’ll be getting the Brad treatment and shaving a decade or two off his face and body over the next year.”