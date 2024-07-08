Johnny Wactor’s mother asked a judge to appoint her administrator of the late soap star’s estate as police continue to search for the three suspects involved in his murder, In Touch can exclusively reveal.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Scarlett Wactor filed a petition in Los Angeles Superior Court on June 28. The filing noted Johnny [real name: John W. Wactor, III] died on May 25, 2024. Scarlett listed his location of death as a hospital in Downtown Los Angeles — only minutes from where Johnny was fatally shot at the age of 37.

Johnny had been working at the restaurant Level 8 before his death.

He left the establishment with his coworker Anita Joy. The duo approached the armed car thieves who were trying to steal a catalytic converter from Johnny’s car, his brother Grant claimed. In the petition, Scarlett estimated Johnny’s property to be worth $15,000.

Jennifer Lourie/FilmMagic

She noted her late son was not married and did not have any children at the time of his death.

Scarlett did not list information on Johnny’s father in the paperwork but noted his brothers, Lance and Grant.

Once the petition is approved, Johnny’s mother will be allowed to handle any outstanding debts and bring potential civil lawsuits against her son’s murderers.

On May 29, Johnny’s coworker Anita wrote in a social media post. “I’ve needed to take some time to collect myself and my thoughts,” she said. “I was with Johnny in his last moments and I’m here to be his voice after such unimaginable events.”

“He was killed senselessly by a coward who reacted without care of the gorgeous life he was taking. So I’m angry, I’m sad and I’m all of the feelings at once… but above all, I am here for Johnny’s justice,” she added.

“My friend of 8 years went from laughing together, working side by side, leaving our bartending shift and walking to our cars, to him dying in my arms in the streets of DTLA in the dark hours of 3 a.m.,” Anita said.

She recalled them approaching the three suspects thinking the car was being towed but said they quickly learned otherwise.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Anita said, “Johnny kept his cool as he always did, simply stating that it was his car and for them to leave. Hands open to his sides in peace.”

She continued, “Johnny was between me and the man who shot him – as I heard the shot ring into the night, he forcefully tumbled back into my arms and as I grabbed for him, I shouted, ‘Hunny you ok?!’ And he only responded, ‘Nope! Shot!’”

A security guard attempted to perform CPR on Johnny but she said it was “too extreme of a wound for him to survive.”

Recently, Johnny’s family and friends held a rally calling for Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass to offer a $25,000 reward to anyone with information to help find the suspects.

“Back home we’re all hurting obviously,” Grant told the crowd. “The main thing is just, it was a senseless act of violence. It was something that none of us expected. He was 37 years old. He would be 38 in August. And it hurts.”

“We want something to be done,” he continued. “Me and my family, we don’t live here. But Johnny’s friends — Johnny has roots here. Johnny still has roots here and will continue to have roots here. So we want it to be a safer city for them. We want it sooner rather than later. We appreciate all the work that’s being done to fine and capture all these people, but we hope that any resources that (are) available continue to be (used).”