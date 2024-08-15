Almost two months after General Hospital star Johnny Wactor was brutally murdered, police issued search warrants connected with his death.

Authorities are in the process of making “multiple arrests,” according to an article published by TMZ on Thursday, August 15. The outlet stated that the Los Angeles Police Department had identified “members of the Florencia 13 gang” in connection with Johnny’s murder and “fingerprints found at the scene” helped authorities “crack the case.”

Earlier this week, Johnny’s mother, Scarlett Wactor, and several of the soap star’s friends held a press conference where she asked Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and District Attorney George Gascón to make the criminal justice system in the city stronger.

“It needs to start with L.A. People watch you from across the country,” Scarlett said during the press conference on Tuesday, August 13. “And this is where change needs to start.”

“I’m beginning to sound like a broken record, but grief is my constant companion,” Scarlett told the crowd. “He promised me he’d be here today.”

Johnny was shot and killed when he left his place of employment with coworker Anita Joy on May 25. Three unidentified men were in the process of stealing the catalytic converter from Johnny’s car when he tried to stop them. Johnny was then shot by one of the unidentified suspects and later died at the hospital.

Scarlett explained that what “hit” her when she heard Anita’s retelling of the night the actor died was that the criminals were “laughing” as they walked down the street and had “no fear.”

The public was then asked to assist in finding Johnny’s murderer and a $25,000 reward was offered to anyone with information to help find the suspects.

Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images

“Back home we’re all hurting obviously,” Johnny’s brother Grant Wactor said during the conference. “The main thing is just, it was a senseless act of violence. It was something that none of us expected. He was 37 years old. He would be 38 in August. And it hurts.”

Grant continued, “We want something to be done. Me and my family, we don’t live here. But Johnny’s friends — Johnny has roots here. Johnny still has roots here and will continue to have roots here. So we want it to be a safer city for them. We want it sooner rather than later. We appreciate all the work that’s being done to fine and capture all these people, but we hope that any resources that (are) available continue to be (used).”

Shortly after Johnny’s death, his friend and coworker Anita shared her feelings about the senseless act in a social media post.

“I’ve needed to take some time to collect myself and my thoughts,” Anita wrote via Instagram on May 29. “I was with Johnny in his last moments and I’m here to be his voice after such unimaginable events. He was killed senselessly by a coward who reacted without care of the gorgeous life he was taking. So I’m angry, I’m sad and I’m all of the feelings at once… but above all, I am here for Johnny’s justice.”