She’s dubbed herself the “original” Jennifer Affleck, but the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star — who claims her husband, Zac Affleck, is cousins with Ben Affleck — might want to double-check ancestry.com.

Genealogist Dr. Adina Newman researched Zac’s and Ben’s family trees and cast doubt on the connection in an Instagram post on September 15. “So there seems to be some renewed interest in whether Zac Affleck is really a first or second cousin once removed to Ben Affleck,” Dr. Newman wrote. “Last week, I learned the answer is no.”

The genealogist continued, “Let’s break it down. A first cousin once removed would mean Ben and Zac’s dad, Dave, are first cousins, so they would share grandparents. Ben’s grandfather is Myron Hopkins Strong Affleck Jr. (1918-2002), born in Rhode Island. Zac’s great grandfather is Allan Burt Affleck (1906-1994), born and raised in Utah. If they are second cousins once removed, Ben’s grandfather and Zac’s great-grandfather would be brothers.”

Dr. Newman added that Myron Hopkins Strong Affleck Jr. “appears to have been the only child, the son of Myron Hopkins Strong Affleck Sr. (1884-1958), born in New York.”

“Ben’s tree reliably goes into the early 19th century, while Zac’s appears to go centuries further. I see no place where they cross at all. Would be interesting if y-DNA was done for both, but as I said, they aren’t closely related on the Affleck line,” she concluded.

Jen, 25, who made her reality TV debut on Hulu’s The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives on September 6, made the claim about her husband’s relation to the Good Will Hunting actor in a September 5 interview with the New York Post.

“Ben and [brother] Casey is Zac’s dad’s second cousin,” she said. “So, Zac’s dad has probably met him [Ben] once in his whole entire life. But when I was dating him, he’s like, ‘Well now if you get married to me, you get to say you’re related to Ben Affleck.’”

Courtesy of Jennifer Affleck/Instagram

The TikTok star added that it was “kind of a joke, but also like, kind of real.”

Jen also revealed that she was named after Ben’s now-estranged wife, Jennifer Lopez, because her mom was a huge fan of the singer.

“What’s crazy is I was named after J. Lo because my mom was obsessed with J. Lo,” she explained. “Jennifer Lynn Lopez, my name is Jennifer Lynn Affleck. I’m like, ‘OK, Jenny From the Block is here.’”

Jen has joked that she is the “new Jenny From the Block” amid Ben, 52, and J. Lo’s divorce. The “On the Floor” hitmaker, 55, legally changed her last name from Lopez to Affleck when she and Ben got married in July 2022, but she asked a judge to restore her maiden name when she filed for divorce on August 20, In Touch confirmed.

J. Lo cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for her split from the actor, according to court documents obtained by In Touch. She also listed their date of separation as April 26, 2024, and did not indicate that she and Ben had a prenup. The Atlas star filed the divorce paperwork on the second anniversary of her and Ben’s second wedding ceremony at his Georgia estate.

The filing came three months after In Touch exclusively reported that the couple was “headed for a divorce” and that the Air star had already moved out of their Beverly Hills mansion.

“He’s focusing on his work and his kids now,” an insider exclusively told In Touch at the time, adding that Ben was “not to blame” for the split. “They’ll never stop loving each other, but she can’t control him, and he can’t change her. There’s no way it could have lasted.”