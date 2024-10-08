Garth Brooks admitted that he “cannot talk” about the sexual assault allegations made against him and urged his fans to stay calm amid the scandal.

“A lot’s happened in the last two weeks. Let’s address the elephant in the room, shall we?” Brooks, 62, said on his “Inside Studio G” fan chat on TalkShopLive on Monday, October 7. “This thing is on, it’s gonna happen, and people are telling me it could be up to two years. OK? So, my suggestion is, well, take a deep breath, we all just kind of settle in and let’s hold hands and take the trip together, because it is something that you cannot talk about. That’s all we can say about it.”

Brooks then acknowledged that many people may have tuned into the livestream video to hear about the drama. “For those who joined us tonight to hear about that, I bid you a wonderful rest of your night, ’cause that’s the last we can say about it,” he said.

The “Friends in Low Places” singer then changed the conversation topic by discussing his Habitat for Humanity work and his Las Vegas residency.

Brooks addressed the scandal four days after news broke that a woman named Jane Roe had filed a lawsuit against him on October 3. In the paperwork, she claimed that she worked for Brooks as a hair stylist and makeup artist after she was hired by his wife, Trisha Yearwood, in 1999. Roe claimed that Brooks raped her in a hotel room during a 2019 work trip in Los Angeles, which they traveled to together on a private jet.

“Usually there were others on Brooks’ private jet but this time, Ms. Roe and Brooks were the only two passengers,” the filing read. “Once in Los Angeles at the hotel, Ms. Roe could not believe that Brooks had booked a hotel suite with one bedroom and she did not have a separate room.”

Roe claimed that Brooks repeatedly exposed his genitals and buttocks, as well as inappropriately discussed sexual fantasies with her, changed his clothes in front of her and sent sexually explicit texts. Additionally, the hairstylist detailed another incident when she was at Brooks and Yearwood’s house and he exited the shower while naked and “grabbed her hands and forced them” onto his genitals. Roe has also alleged that Brooks said vulgar phrases and sexually explicit phrases to her.

Brooks has since denied Roe’s claims. “For the last two months, I have been hassled to no end with threats, lies and tragic tales of what my future would be if I did not write a check for many millions of dollars,” he told CNN. “Hush money, no matter how much or how little, is still hush money. In my mind, that means I am admitting to behavior I am incapable of — ugly acts no human should ever do to another.”

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Big Machine Label Group

According to CNN, Brooks previously tried to block Roe from repeating her allegations publicly. He originally filed the complaint under the alias of “John Doe,” but it was eventually revealed to be the “Much Too Young” singer.

“We filed suit against this person nearly a month ago to speak out against extortion and defamation of character,” he continued in the statement. “We filed it anonymously for the sake of families on both sides.”