Garth Brooks revealed the name of his assault accuser days after she accused him of rape, In Touch can report.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Garth, 62, amended the federal lawsuit he filed against his former hairstylist. In his initial complaint, Garth filed using the pseudonym John Doe for himself and Jane Roe for his accuser.

Now, he revealed the woman’s name is Debra. In Touch has made the decision not to reveal the woman’s full name.

“Garth Brooks just revealed his true self. Out of spite and to punish, he publicly named a rape victim,” the alleged victim’s lawyers said. “With no legal justification, Brooks outed her because he thinks the laws don’t apply to him. On behalf of our client, we will be moving for maximum sanctions against him immediately.”

In court documents, Garth claimed Jane had threatened to wrongfully assassinate his character through “the public airing of such revulsive and untrue allegations.”

He claimed the woman told him she planned to file a lawsuit unless he paid her millions. Garth claimed Jane faced financial issues after moving from Tennessee to Mississippi.

He said he helped her as much as he could. However, he said he had to shut down her request to be a salaried employee with medical benefits.

Garth said that after Jane’s request was denied, she hired a lawyer to bring “false and outrageous” allegations of sexual misconduct against him. He also asked that his name not be mentioned in any filings.

In his lawsuit, he asked the court to rule that the accuser’s allegations were untrue and for damages for the emotional distress she caused him.

A couple of days after Garth filed suit under John Doe, Jane filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court over alleged sexual assault. She named Garth in the suit and claimed to have worked for Garth for years.

The woman said she had to endure sexual harassment from Garth, including groping and explicit text messages. She also said Garth raped her in a hotel room in 2019. Garth denied the accusations.

In a new filing, Garth told the court he was the victim of a “shakedown.”

He said, “When Jane Roe threatened to publish lies about him—intending to blackmail [Garth] into paying her millions of dollars—[Garth] filed this lawsuit to preserve his reputation, establish the truth, and put a stop to her scheme.”

His lawyer argued, “There is no legitimate reason for Roe to jump the gun and circumvent this court’s authority. Her allegations against [Garth] set forth in the California action are based on conduct that occurred more than five years ago. [Garth] is unaware of any urgency that would require [Jane] to file the California complaint before the Court could rule on this motion.”

The attorney added, “Had [Jane] wished to continue pursuing her false allegations, she could have asserted them as counterclaims in this case—in the jurisdiction where she and other witnesses reside, and where she committed the extortion that is at the heart and soul of this case.”

Garth spoke out against the claims via a statement released last week.

He said, “For the last two months, I have been hassled to no end with threats, lies, and tragic tales of what my future would be if I did not write a check for many millions of dollars. It has been like having a loaded gun waved in my face. Hush money, no matter how much or how little, is still hush money.”

Garth continued, “In my mind, that means I am admitting to behavior I am incapable of—ugly acts no human should ever do to another. We filed suit against this person nearly a month ago to speak out against extortion and defamation of character. We filed it anonymously for the sake of families on both sides.”

As In Touch previously reported, Garth’s accuser submitted a text message from the singer into evidence as part of her lawsuit.