Garth Brooks’ accuser slammed the country singer for revealing her name to the public amid their lawsuit.

“Garth Brooks just revealed his true self. Out of spite and to punish, he publicly named a rape victim,” the alleged victim’s lawyers said in a statement to Us Weekly on Tuesday, October 8. “With no legal justification, Brooks outed her because he thinks the laws don’t apply to him. On behalf of our client, we will be moving for maximum sanctions against him immediately.”

The “Dance” singer, 62, filed documents with the District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi Northern Division on October 8, which were viewed by In Touch. In the filing, Brooks – who was originally named as “John Doe” in the lawsuit – claimed that his identity was revealed while he was waiting for a judge to sign off on his own filing. In addition to using a pseudonym for himself, Brooks also referred to his accuser as “Jane Roe.”

He revealed in the latest filing that the woman’s real name is Debra. However, In Touch has made the decision not to reveal the accuser’s full name.

Brooks claimed that the woman – who previously worked for him as a hairstylist – threatened to wrongfully assassinate his character through “the public airing of such revulsive and untrue allegations.” He also alleged that she told him about her plans to file a lawsuit, though said she wouldn’t go through with it if he paid her millions. Additionally, Brooks claimed that the woman was struggling financially after she moved from Tennessee to Mississippi.

He insisted that he did his best to help her out financially. However, he shut down her request to be a salaried employee with medical benefits and she hired a lawyer to bring “false and outrageous” allegations of sexual misconduct against him. Brooks also requested that his name not be mentioned in any filings.

Brooks asked the court to rule that her accusations against him were untrue, as well as for damages for the emotional distress she caused him through the lawsuit.

Just days after Brooks filed suit under John Doe, Jane filed her own lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court on October 3 and accused him of alleged sexual assault. She named Brooks as her alleged abuser in the suit and claimed that she had worked for him for several years as the harassment took place.

In her lawsuit, the woman alleged that she had been sexually harassed by Brooks and shared examples of groping and explicit text messages he allegedly sent her. She also claimed that Brooks raped her in a hotel room in 2019. He has denied the accusations made against him.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

In his new filing, Brooks said he was the victim of a “shakedown.” The filing continued, “When Jane Roe threatened to publish lies about him—intending to blackmail [Garth] into paying her millions of dollars—[Brooks] filed this lawsuit to preserve his reputation, establish the truth, and put a stop to her scheme.”

His attorney argued that there was “no legitimate reason for Roe to jump the gun and circumvent this court’s authority,” adding that her allegations are “based on conduct that occurred more than five years ago.” According to the attorney, Brooks “is unaware of any urgency that would require [Jane] to file the California complaint before the Court could rule on this motion.”

“Had [Jane] wished to continue pursuing her false allegations, she could have asserted them as counterclaims in this case—in the jurisdiction where she and other witnesses reside, and where she committed the extortion that is at the heart and soul of this case,” the attorney stated.