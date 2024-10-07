Garth Brooks’ sexual assault accuser allegedly believed the country superstar was planning to hire someone to murder her, In Touch can exclusively reveal.

In Touch obtained court documents that Garth, 62, filed before his former hairstylist filed a bombshell lawsuit, in which she used the pseudonym Jane Doe, accusing him of sexually harassing her on multiple occasions and a 2019 rape.

Garth denied all allegations of wrongdoing via a public statement.

In Garth’s lawsuit, filed in September, the singer asked a federal court judge to stop the hairstylist from being allowed to sue him.

His lawsuit accused the woman of threatening to file a lawsuit with “false allegations.”

Garth, who filed the lawsuit under John Doe, said that the woman’s accusations and her threats to “wrongfully assassinate” his character “through the public airing of such revulsive and untrue allegations” caused him “emotional distress including anxiety and fear for himself and his family.”

The entertainer said that the woman’s “attempted extortion” for “millions of dollars through such untrue, lewd allegations constitutes intentional, outrageous conduct that was intended to and did in fact cause” him serious mental injury.

Kevin Mazur/BBMA2020/Getty Images for dcp

Garth’s lawyers claimed the hairstylist hired a lawyer after he shut down her request to be a salaried employee.

The singer said the hairstylist worked for him for fifteen years “before she relocated from Tennessee to Mississippi in May 2020.”

His lawyer claimed, “Soon after moving to Mississippi, [Jane] apparently encountered financial difficulties and asked [Garth] for financial assistance. [Garth] complied out of loyalty, friendship, and a desire to improve [Jane’s] condition. But [Jane’s] demands for financial assistance only increased, with [Jane’s] ultimately asking [Garth] for salaried employment and medical benefits.” Garth said when he told the hairstylist that he could not agree to her demand for salaried employment and medical benefits, “she responded with false and outrageous allegations of sexual misconduct she claims occurred years ago.”

The singer said Jane’s lawyer sent him and others a letter on July 17. The letter accused Garth of a “litany of sexual misconduct” including allegations of sexual “grooming” and sexual assault.

Garth then dropped a bombshell.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for iHeartMedia

He said that Jane “also alleged a belief that” he “planned to hire someone to murder her.”

The lawsuit read, “The July 17 demand letter was the first time [Garth] learned of these allegations, none of which has any basis in fact.”

His lawyer added, “[Jane] threatened in the July 17 demand letter to ‘publicly file’ an enclosed draft civil complaint against [Garth] repeating the same fabricated allegations unless [Garth] agreed to pay [Jane] millions of dollars not to file the suit. The letter referred to various celebrity sexual misconduct lawsuits featuring multi-million dollar jury awards.” The hairstylist filed her public lawsuit weeks after Garth’s lawsuit was filed.

As In Touch previously reported, Jane said she started working for Garth’s wife, Trisha Yearwood, in 1999. She said she started to work for Garth years later.

In her suit, she claimed Garth sent her explicit text messages and tried to get her to engage with him and often spoke about his sexual fantasizes about her. Jane said she believes Trisha, 60, heard Garth’s request for a threesome on one occasion.

She accused Garth of physically groping her while she did his makeup.

Jane also said Garth raped her in 2019 in a hotel room. Garth spoke out about the claims.

Amy Sussman/BBMA2020/Getty Images for dcp

He said, “For the last two months, I have been hassled to no end with threats, lies and tragic tales of what my future would be if I did not write a check for many millions of dollars. It has been like having a loaded gun waved in my face. Hush money, no matter how much or how little, is still hush money.”

He added, “In my mind, that means I am admitting to behavior I am incapable of — ugly acts no human should ever do to another. We filed suit against this person nearly a month ago to speak out against extortion and defamation of character. We filed it anonymously for the sake of families on both sides.”

Garth ended, “I want to play music tonight. I want to continue our good deeds going forward. It breaks my heart these wonderful things are in question now. I trust the system, I do not fear the truth, and I am not the man they have painted me to be.”