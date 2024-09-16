Gone but not forgotten. The season 19 premiere of Sister Wives was filmed months before Robert “Garrison” Brown’s death, but his memory was still honored at the beginning of the episode.

“This season of Sister Wives began filming in late 2022,” a title card played at the beginning of the Sunday, September 15, premiere said. “On March 5, 2024, Kody [Brown] and Janelle [Brown]’s son Garrison passed away. He was greatly loved and will be deeply missed.”

Garrison was just 25 years old when he died by suicide in March. Although the start of season 19 was filmed quite some time before this, a press release for the full season hints that the show will explore the aftermath of the loss.

“Through the heartbreaking pain, the family navigates this incredible tragedy and comes together to mourn and celebrate his life,” the TLC release said. Although Kody, 55, is estranged from Janelle, 55, and two of his other wives – Meri Brown and Christine Brown – along with some of his children, they all put on a united front in the aftermath of Garrison’s death.

Kody was also estranged from Garrison when the Army veteran died. “The only regret is just take advantage of the time,” the family patriarch said in an interview with People. “I want to go out to dinner again. I want to sit down. I want to have a beer. I want [Garrison] to try and make me laugh because he was that way. The only regret is just, gosh, I would just do that more often.”

He also expressed regret over how he handled things when his spiritual marriages to Meri, 53, Janelle and Christine, 52, fell apart. “Those divorces and being angry during those divorces … sure, I regret that stuff,” the TLC star admitted.

Meanwhile, Janelle gave an update on where her relationship stands with Kody, whom she split from in 2022, after the loss of their son. “Kody and I will periodically check on each other, and he’s kind of grieving in his own way, but I live a very separate life from him,” she explained. “And I do wish everybody well. I think that maybe it puts perspective. Maybe it does. Maybe you’re not quite so angry or so … whatever.”

After his splits from Meri, Janelle and Christine, Kody only remains married to his fourth wife, Robyn Brown. However, all of the family drama has admittedly taken a toll on their relationship as well.

“Robyn and Kody argue about small things that shouldn’t matter and they butt heads often,” a source exclusively told In Touch. “They’ve basically drifted apart. This is not the life Robyn envisioned. All the signs are there, a split is inevitable.”

The couple also recently listed their Flagstaff, Arizona, home for sale at $1.65 million. “The whispers are that [the sale is] because Robyn wants out,” the insider added.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).