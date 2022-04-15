‘Full House’ Alum Jodie Sweetin Knows How to ~Sweeten~ a Beach Moment! See Her Cutest Bikini Photos

Fuller House alum Jodie Sweetin is a successful actress and a certified drug and alcohol counselor. Though she experienced many ups and downs throughout her acting career, Jodie put in the work while attending school, and is now an educated and helpful advocate. Since she prioritizes her role as a mom of two, the former Netflix star frequently shares moments with her daughters online, including some adorable beach moments. And sometimes, Jodie isn’t afraid to share some cute bikini photos with fans!

“Some days, we just need to sit out in the sunshine and remind ourselves who we are as we walk through these times,” the Full House cast member captioned a swimsuit selfie in July 2020. “Rest, recharge, don’t lose yourself and remember what you stand for.”

She even quoted fellow actress Amy Schumer in her caption: “‘I am a woman with thoughts and questions and [s—t] to say. I say if I’m beautiful. I say if I’m strong. You will not determine my story — I will.’ @amyschumer.”

In her Instagram photo, Jodie wore a black plunging V-neck one-piece bathing suit along with a striped straw sun hat and sunglasses.

While she occasionally shares photos of herself online, the former child star spoke out on how she managed anxiety and eating habits during the height of the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s funny, of course, as I posted all these pictures after I lost all this weight through stress — and ‘Oh you look great!’ — and yeah, it didn’t come about in a super healthy way, but I’m not a stress eater; I’m a stress starver,” Jodie said in a January 2021 interview on the podcast “Alec Mapa: Hot Mess With Matthew Dempsey Psychotherapist.”

“So, when there’s anxiety or stress going on or chaos or whatever, I completely lose my appetite, and I’m so out of touch with what my own body needs because I’m just in this hyper state of anxiety and alert,” the Los Angeles native explained on the podcast “.

Jodie revealed that she had initially planned to lose weight prior to the pandemic. However, she didn’t anticipate the struggle due to the surrounding stress.

“I kind of wanted to lose weight, but when the pandemic started, that was not a thought at all,” she added. “But it suddenly became a focus. It became as I was losing weight, I was like ‘Oh my gosh,’ and I realized how much my mind started really focusing on food and this and that.”

While briefly touching on her sobriety journey, the season 22 Dancing With the Stars contestant realized she needed to review how her past affected her nutrition habits.

“So, it was one thing and I had to really look at that, and it caused me to go back and look at that in different periods of my life and realize that I [had] food issues,” Jodie concluded. “I was always like, ‘Nah food is never my thing,’ but I realized it was these little intermittent bouts of food control. And stress control.”

Nevertheless, the unSweetined: A Memoir author powered through by meeting with a nutritionist at the time. Now, she is a strong example for her daughters Zoie and Beatrix and always shows her appreciation for her children.

“Yesterday was my first born baby’s 14th birthday!!! I can’t believe it,” Jodie captioned an Instagram photo in April 2022 alongside her two kids. “They say, ‘The days are long, but the years are short” when you’re raising kids … man, that hit me hard yesterday. It’s almost high school time for her. Here’s to new adventures, Zo. I’m ALWAYS here for you, and you make me proud to be your mama!!

