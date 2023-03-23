A good fantasy novel demands the writer to think freely and allow their imagination to run wild. This is when they create a truly incredible, memorable, and inspirational tale. The beauty of writing a fantasy novel is that the author is not bound by the constraints of reality. It provides an opportunity to dig into fairy tales, myths, and legends, providing a window into the enchanted reality.

As simple as it sounds, writing a fantasy novel is not for everyone and only a few have the skill. It necessitates mastery of storytelling. This is why many authors employ ghostwriters to do the task as they know the art and use it to help the author in writing the book. Most authors’ writing talents are insufficient, and they require assistance in bringing their ideas to life. But there are still a few writers who do all of their own work, from writing to editing and proofreading, and still produce a truly exceptional book.

One such writer is Raymond Whiting II, the author of the gripping novel ‘Rayon’s Destiny.’ His book is an engrossing novel that has had readers on the edge of their seats with unexpected twists and turns. This article gives an overview of his book without any major spoilers, so you can navigate safely.

A Spoiler-free Overview of The Book

Rayon, like most, lives a decent life with his mother until one day everything changes. While feeling comfortable in life and with everything going well, fate intervened in a tragic way by placing his mother in the middle of a gang shootout. He lost his most beloved person in the most horrific way, forever altering his life. To make matters worse, he was forced to leave the civilized part of town and relocate to the ghetto, which added to his misery.

This tragedy reunites Rayon with his grandmother, who lived in the ghetto, where no one followed the rules. Due to Rayon’s upbringing in a modest neighborhood where everyone took care of one another, he found it difficult to fit in. But he realized that this was what life had thrown at him, and his grandmother was not going to let it overwhelm him and ruin the goals which his mother instilled in him.

To move forward, he accepted that his mother was in a better place and consoled his grandma, who was already devastated by her daughter’s death. He made new acquaintances, developed new habits, and discovered new skills, all of which taught him essential lessons. Around this time, he also became entangled with the wrong crowd, but with his good principles, will he eventually conquer them?

Will Rayon finally come out on top and stay on the right track? He began by trying to join his neighborhood football team in order to finally adapt to the shift and overcome all of the challenges in his way.

Despite living in the ghetto, he adhered to the norms of a civilized society. He knew how to draw a line between the good and the bad while being modest. So, will fate always be on his side? What does the future hold for him?

To get your answers, dive into this thrilling novel, which will not only captivate you but could also teach you valuable lessons to get you through difficult times. Rayon’s Destiny is an emotional roller coaster ride that will keep you turning the pages one after the other in anticipation.

Article presented by Tom White