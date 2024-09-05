Just call it “The One Where Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc Refused to Cooperate With the Friends” biopic.

Sources exclusively tell In Touch the cast wants nothing to do with the planned movie based on Matthew Perry’s book, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing.

“When he was alive, Matthew talked about developing a biopic based on his memoir, and there’s still buzz about making a film,” a source tells In Touch. “But Jen and the rest of the gang don’t want to be involved. At all. Some people believe they’re afraid secrets will come out, but others say it’s just too painful for them to go there so soon after Matthew’s death.”