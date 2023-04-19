Written in partnership with Ascend Agency

Dating in this day and age is tricky. While technology has made it easier to find a significant other, it has also exposed us to some things that weren’t problems before, and now you need to be extra careful before you take your relationship off the dating app. For instance, so many people use fake dating profiles, fake profile photos, and other details, and others are sexual predators using these apps to lure in potential victims. According to a recent report, over 75% of dating app users have experienced sexual violence in the last five years. To protect themselves, many people are now turning to background check websites to “investigate” their next date or new friend. One background check website that has become popular in the dating world is FreeBackgroundCheck.io.

FreeBackgroundCheck.io is a free background check directory that allows you to search for information about individuals. You can search for information on a new co-worker, friend, lost family, or potential date to know if they are being honest about their identity and background. You just need to feed in their name, city, and state, and FreBakgroundCheck.io automatically generates a detailed report of the person.

The platform provides a wealth of information about the subject, including their criminal records (prior offenses, court citations, convictions, sex offender status, and arrest), marriage records, education history, and other court records. FreeBackgroundCheck.io also provides information about their social media profiles, including Instagram, Twitter, Linkedin, and Facebook, which can give you a better sense of who they are, what they like, and whether they are someone you would like to meet in person.

Their user-friendly interface makes the whole process easier and allows you to quickly search for data and obtain accurate information. FreeBackgroundCheck.io is easy to use—you just enter the name and state and then press search. The website has customizable search filters, which you can use to narrow your search criteria.

They encourage users to be more specific with their search terms for better results and offer advanced search options to help narrow their search down. For example, you can search by location, like the city they live in, helping you find the information you’re looking for more quickly and accurately.

FreeBackground Check.io also encourages users to learn about public searches, what information is available in public records depending on their state, and what is not. Additionally, look into how they should use this information, what they can do with what they find, and what is against the law.

There is no doubt that background check websites are a valuable tool for finding information today. They can save you a lot of time and even protect you from potential risks when going on dates. However, it is important to use these websites ethically and responsibly and to interpret the information you find carefully. When conducting background checks, it’s important to respect people’s privacy. FreeBackgroundCheck.io caution against using the data you collect to harass, stalk, or intimidate anyone. You also cannot use what you find to make decisions about consumer credit, employment, insurance, tenant screening, or any other purpose that requires FCRA compliance.