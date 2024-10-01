Frank Fritz starred on American Pickers for more than one decade before he died at the age of 60 in September 2024. What was Frank’s net worth and how did he make money before his death?

What Was Frank Fritz’s Net Worth?

Frank had an estimated net worth of $6 million at the time of his death, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Did Frank Fritz Make Money?

The Iowa native was best known for starring on American Pickers, which premiered on the History Channel in 2010. He appeared on the show alongside Mike Wolfe and Danielle Colby, who set out on trips to find collectibles as they ran an antique store in Iowa.

Frank abruptly stopped appearing on the show during season 21 in 2020. The show never explained his absence, though it was speculated that he and Mike had a falling out.

He later explained that he took a break from filming to have back surgery, and his health only worsened as he continued to deal with his chronic Crohn’s disease.

“It’s up to the network whether I come back on the show,” Frank told The U.S. Sun in 2021 regarding his plans to return to the show. “It ain’t gonna affect me one bit. I didn’t leave the show. I finished shooting and then I had a little back surgery and then the pandemic came.”

However, Mike confirmed Frank was not coming back to the show when season 22 premiered in January 2021. “I have known Frank for as long as I can remember, he’s been like a brother to me,” he wrote via Instagram at the time. “The journey that Frank, Dani and I started back in 2009, like all of life, has come with its highs and lows, blessings and challenges, but it has also been the most rewarding.”

“I will miss Frank, just like all of you, and I pray for the very best and all good things for him on the next part of his journey,” Mike concluded.

Brian Killian/WireImage

When Did Frank Fritz Die?

Frank suffered many health issues in the years leading up to his death, including a stroke in 2022.

He died at the age of 60 on September 30, 2024, which was confirmed by Mike in an Instagram post on October 1, 2024. Alongside a photo of himself and Frank, Mike said he had a “broken heart” over the news.

“I’ve [known] Frank for more [than] half my life and what you’ve seen on TV has always been what I have seen, a dreamer who was just as sensitive as he was funny. The same off camera as he was on, Frank had a way of reaching the hearts of so many by just being himself,” he wrote. “Who would have ever dreamed we would share the cockpit of a white cargo van in front of millions of people interested in our adventures.”

Mike then reflected on his longtime friendship with his former costar. “Before the show we would take off together to places we never knew existed with no destination in mind and just the shared passion to discover something interesting and historic,” he said.

“We’ve been on countless trips and shared so many miles and I feel blessed that I was there by his side when he took one last journey home,” Mike concluded. “I love you buddy and will miss you so much I know [you’re] in a better place.”