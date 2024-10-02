American Pickers fans were devastated to learn that Frank Fritz died at the age of 60 in September 2024. In light of his passing, many people are curious what the cause of Frank’s death was.

What Was Frank Fritz’s Cause of Death?

Frank died on September 30, 2024, from the effects of a stroke, his rep confirmed to TMZ. Additionally, his Crohn’s disease — which he battled for decades – may have also played a role in his passing.

Crohn’s disease “is a disease where parts of the digestive tract become inflamed. It most often involves the lower end of the small intestine and the beginning of the large intestine. It may also occur in any part of the digestive system from the mouth to the end of the rectum (anus),” according to Penn Medicine.

Frank – who previously suffered a stroke in 2022 – was in a hospice facility and was surrounded by loved ones at the time of his death.

Mike Wolfe Paid Tribute to Frank Fritz After His Death

After Frank left American Pickers in 2020, many fans suspected his absence was due to drama with longtime costar Mike Wolfe. However, Mike proved they were on good terms at the time of Frank’s passing and posted a touching tribute to his late friend.

“It’s with a broken heart that I share with all of you that Frank passed away last night,” Mike captioned a photo of himself and Frank via Instagram on October 1, 2024. “I’ve [known] Frank for more [than] half my life and what you’ve seen on TV has always been what I have seen, a dreamer who was just as sensitive as he was funny. The same off camera as he was on, Frank had a way of reaching the hearts of so many by just being himself.”

He continued, “Who would have ever dreamed we would share the cockpit of a white cargo van in front of millions of people interested in our adventures.”

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

“Before the show we would take off together to places we never knew existed with no destination in mind and just the shared passion to discover something interesting and historic,” Mike added, noting that he and Frank had been “on countless trips and shared so many miles.”

“I feel blessed that I was there by his side when he took one last journey home,” Mike concluded. “I love you buddy and will miss you so much I know [you’re] in a better place.”

Additionally, Mike was by Frank’s side at the time of his death.

Their costar Danielle Colby also honored Frank with her own post. “Frank, I will miss your ability to make everyone laugh, your love for talking tattoos, your epic collections but what I will miss the most are those little glimpses of vulnerability from time to time,” she wrote via Instagram. “Frank, you loved your cat and your momma and we bonded on those things. You will be missed for all of these reasons and so many more. Rest in Peace Road Dog.”