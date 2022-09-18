Written in partnership with Ascend Agency

As one of the original 9 FFL agents and the president & CEO of Family First Life National, Frank Eufemia has helped teach thousands of agents the key to selling Mortgage Protection Life Insurance. From losing everything to the recession in 2009 to starting his own insurance business with the money from his wife’s pawned wedding ring, his success has been hard won. Now Eufemia is driven by helping agents succeed by shortening the learning curve he dealt with at the beginning of his insurance career.

Obstacles he faced along the way

In 2009, Frank Eufemia’s struggling mortgage company closed in December, but not before he lost everything due to the recession, even losing his home through a short sale. When he and his wife decided to start his own insurance business, he pawned his wife’s wedding ring to fund their new venture. In their new business, they focused specifically on the life insurance industry, targeting mainly mortgage protection life insurance, final expense life insurance, and annuities.

His advice to others in the industry

Eufemia believes the fact he has lost everything once in his life and did not die gives him the perspective that success is a mindset, and if you have the right one, you will succeed. Despite losing everything, still having a roof over his head, food on the table for his wife and kids, and a vehicle to go to work showed him that, even when he thought things were terrible, it was still leaps and bounds better than the way some folks live in some countries. It gave him the ability to be very aggressive in building his business because he had no fear.

How he wants to be remembered

Frank Eufemia wants to be seen as a selfless, innovative leader with a servant’s heart. That’s why he’s passionate about not only helping agents but helping clients. To him, it’s not about trying to “make a sale” but rather just connecting to people, listening to them, and genuinely helping them understand the right plan for them and their families. Helping people has always been Eufemia’s great passion, especially his children. Because children do not get to decide where they are born or who their parents are, his passion is to help the less fortunate kids and, hopefully, give them the confidence to chase their dreams.

Learn more about Frank Eufemia and how he helps agents find success on Instagram @Frankaeufemia!