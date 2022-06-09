Reality stars, they’re just like us! While many TV personalities have been able to turn their stints on television into careers as entertainers or influencers, others have decided to work regular jobs following their time in the spotlight.

For example, both Kate Gosselin and her ex-husband Jon Gosselin chose to work regular jobs when their long-running show Jon & Kate Plus 8 ended in April 2017. Following the end of their TLC show – which was retitled to Kate Plus 8 in 2010 following their divorce in 2009 – both parents opted to work normal jobs in order to make ends meet.

Meanwhile, many stars from The Bachelor franchise created a platform while on the shows and found success as influencers. Several of the contestants went on the dating reality shows to find love, but ended up leaving with a fan base that translates to more than 1 million Instagram followers and a new career.

However, not all Bachelor Nation stars have chosen to pursue careers as influencers. For example, former Bachelor lead Sean Lowe has opted to work a more traditional job, while Arie Luyendyk Jr. has continued to work as a race car driver.

Another TV personality that left the world of reality TV and never looked back was The Hills star Lauren Conrad. The California native was so beloved during her stint on MTV’s Laguna Beach that she was cast on the spinoff The Hills, though she ultimately chose to leave her life in the spotlight behind and start her own business.

In February 2022, Lauren candidly spoke about why she would never be on reality television again. “I’m not gonna do it, but I appreciate that [fans want it,]” she told Entertainment Tonight. “To be honest, my priorities have changed. My family’s number one and it takes a lot to be on reality television. It takes a lot emotionally.”

“It’s a lot of time commitment and I did it for a really long time and I’m so grateful for my time on television, but I’m at a place now where between my family and my career, I’ve got a pretty full plate so I’m not looking to add anything,” Lauren added.

