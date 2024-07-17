Move over 90 Day Fiancé! TLC is back with another series highlighting interesting love stories. Instead of focusing on international romances, Forbidden Love aims to examine couples who come from diverse religious, traditional, and belief backgrounds, rather than exotic locations.

What Is TLC’s ‘Forbidden Love’?

Forbidden Love highlights love connections that have formed between duos of differing religious and cultural backgrounds. Season 1 promises to explore intriguing dynamics, such as a Muslim man navigating love with a conservative Catholic and an Amish man discovering romance outside his community with a non-Amish woman.

“Hailing from different faiths, one partner from each couple is converting or has decided to relinquish their family of origin and culture entirely,” a tagline from the series reads. “Facing such intense traditional differences, can their relationships endure the trials of converting or will their love falter under the pressure?”

Who Is on the Cast of ‘Forbidden Love’?

This season, fans will meet four couples who are hoping their love goes the distance. First up, Laurie is a 36-year-old former Catholic who left the religion after the death of her father. After falling in love with Eli, 32, a devout Orthodox Jewish man, she decided to convert to his faith to solidify their future together.

Which Reality TV Show Would You Want to Join?

“She finds herself giving up her clothes, changing her hair, taking classes, studying for tests, and preparing to completely change her lifestyle, all the while questioning if she can do it and if she’s giving up too much to be with the love of her life,” according to their bio on the TLC website.

Next, Elmer, a 23-year-old Amish man fell in love with Lindsey, 34, a woman who belonged outside his tight-knit community. While Elmer struggles to adapt to the “English” world, a baby on the way is set to only continue to complicate things.

“Lindsey is older than him and had many preconceived notions about who Elmer would be as a husband,” reads the couple’s bio. “She thought he would be wholesome and would never have a wandering eye – but she soon starts to realize that being with someone who was raised Amish is more complicated than she predicted.”

Ashley, 31, and Mohammad, 31, are a married couple who already share a 3-year-old daughter. Ashley, raised in a Catholic family, faced difficulties converting to her husband’s Muslim faith due to her struggle with adhering to the religion’s strict laws. However, Mohammad is passionate about his daughter being raised in a Muslim household.

Lastly, viewers will be introduced to Lensa, 32, and Kris, 37. Kris is the son of a Pentecostal preacher, who fell in love with Lensa, a Muslim woman who has been in two previous arranged marriages. “Kris and Lensa want each other to convert to their respective religions which leaves them, and their families, at odds,” the network teased. “Will one of them leave their religion entirely, even if it means never speaking to their family again? Or will the pressure be too much for the relationship to handle?”

When Does ‘Forbidden Love’ Premiere on TLC?

Forbidden Love premieres Sunday, July 21, at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.