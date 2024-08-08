The second annual Footprint of Life Gala benefiting organizations focused on climate change and conservation is returning to the Hamptons on August 15, and the star-studded party is set to be one of the most exciting charity events of the season.

Award-winning rapper and actor Ludacris, Kate Simko and the London Electronic Orchestra are set to perform, and notable guests this year include Audrey Freeman, Abe and Erin Lichy, Ramona Singer, Daryl Strawberry, Cristina Cuomo, Steve Madden, Consuelo Vanderbilt, Julia Haart, Jacqueline Siegel and Candace Luanne.

The Footprint of Life Gala, held in Bridgehampton, New York, is hosted by The Green Vision founders Amy and Gary Green, and will benefit The Green Vision Foundation, which is dedicated to combating the illegal wildlife trade, protecting endangered species, and preserving biodiversity and natural resources.

“As a mother, I recognize the critical importance of this for the next generation. When I consider the climate crisis, worsening statistics, and reports of irreversible damage, I cannot help but think of my daughters and the world they will inherit,” Amy Green said in a statement.

“We cannot afford to ignore this crisis,” she said. “While others discuss change, Green Vision leads the way with conservation and anti-poaching projects, along with community outreach programs that make a meaningful impact on the African and global landscapes. Conservation is essential for safeguarding ourselves, our planet, and our future.”

Guests will hear from the next generation of climate activists, and will be able to participate in a live auction.

The gala will celebrate Xiye Bastida, co-founder of the Re-Earth Initiative and a 2023 TIME100 Next winner, and Ayisha Siddiqa, Youth Advisor to the United Nations Secretary-General on Climate Change and co-founder of Polluters Out and Fossil Free University.

The Green Vision Foundation is working in partnership with TUSK, one of Africa’s leading conservation intervention organizations, and Planetary Guardians, Richard Branson‘s climate coalition.

The TUSK Trust has raised more than $130 million for conservation and community livelihood programs in Africa. Planetary Guardians, meanwhile, is a coalition of 14 world leaders taking a scientific approach to developing the Planetary Boundary Health Check, which will illuminate resource gaps and solutions for each boundary.

The Footprint of Life Gala is supported by a committee that includes renowned primatologist Jane Goodall, Richard Branson, Charlie Mayhew, David Yarrow, and more. Corporate sponsors include Purist Magazine, Hampton Aristocrat, GIVE Global Impact Ventures, The Queen of Versailles Coffee, Tata Harper, Patron Tequila, Mezcalum organic mezcal, Grey Goose Vodka, Arthur and Sons, Keystone Real Estate Investments, and more.

“Our annual Footprint of Life Gala stands as a beacon of hope, uniting passionate individuals, and organizations to support our conservation and education endeavors,” said Green. “It is an honor to stand alongside renowned conservationists and climate activists to truly make a difference for our planet.”

Tickets to the Footprint of Life Gala are available for purchase here.

TMX contributed to this story.